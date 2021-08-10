Sewage into drinkable water, Singapore gets creative at finding water resources

Singapore has created a system for turning sewage into water clean enough for people to drink. The system also reduces pollution in the ocean.

The island has somewhat scarce natural water rescues and has been relying on Malaysia for water for some time. Thus, the government decided to be more self-sufficient and develop this system which uses a network of tunnels and high-tech plants to turn sewage into consumable water, which is sort of like a long straw that goes from a toilet to the drinking tap.

This sewage turned potential coffee or tea water is expected to satisfy 40% of Singapore’s water needs. However, this figure is set to climb up to 55% in 39 years, says the country’s water agency.

Reportedly, most of the water is intended for industrial purposes, albeit some of “it” will be added to drinkable water in reservoirs.

“Singapore lacks natural resources and it is limited in space,” so Singaporeans are always looking for alternative ways to get new water sources and to stretch existing water supplies, says Low Pei Chin, chief engineer of the Public Utilities Board’s water reclamation department.

The drinking derived from faeces is on top of the City State’s other strategies for obtaining water, such as importing water, using reservoirs, and desalinating seawater.

The Changi Water Reclamation Plant is the crux of human waste alchemy. The plant can treat 900 million litres of wastewater a day. After the water goes through a filtration process, cleaning process, and is disinfected with UV rays, it squirts out the other side into what is being dubbed “NEWwater”.

Once the project is finished, the government will have spent over US 7.4 billion dollars on upgrading its water treatment infrastructure.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

