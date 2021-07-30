Connect with us

Singapore

Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Fabio Achilli

The findings of the latest Finder’s Travel Index show that 44% of adults in Singapore are planning to travel within the next 3 months. The Finder’s Travel Index is a series of surveys, conducted across 12 countries, to gauge travel sentiment. The latest findings show an increase of 20% in the number of Singaporeans planning to travel imminently, compared to last month’s findings, according to TTR Weekly.

Singapore recently confirmed its intention to vaccinate its residents and allow them to travel internationally without having to quarantine on their return. The plan, which would also waive quarantine for fully vaccinated visitors from “low-risk” countries, could be implemented as soon as September.

The survey shows that while many Singaporeans hope to resume international travel, 34% are interested in booking staycations over the next 3 months, a 12% increase compared to the results of last months’ survey. 1 in 5 Singaporeans plans to travel overseas in the next 3 months, a 10% increase.

Angus Kidman from Finder’s says there is a correlation between this increase and Singapore’s re-opening plans.

“We’ve seen a monumental jump in the percentage of Singaporeans interested in travel over the past month, with the number of people planning short-term travel more than doubling from June to July. It’s likely this is in part due to the recent ‘Test, Trace, and Vaccinate’ campaign for Singapore’s shift to a new normal.”

Kidman adds that although a number of trips have been planned for next month, it’s likely these will have to be postponed as travel restrictions remain in force due to the current Covid situation.

“Unfortunately, due to the latest outbreak, it’s likely some of the trips planned for next month won’t be possible, with restrictions in place expected to last until mid-August. However, this is just a temporary pause, and it’s likely many of these trips will be postponed for when travel is possible again. Overall, it’s promising to see the lift in the number of people planning to travel and suggests that travel is starting to recover, if not back to the way things were.”

Around 50% of Singaporeans are now fully vaccinated, with officials hoping to have 80% of residents fully inoculated by October.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Singapore41 seconds ago

Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening
Thailand3 mins ago

Media banned from spreading fake/distorted news, violators could have internet cut
Coronavirus (Covid-19)35 mins ago

21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home
Sponsored21 hours ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of51 mins ago

Top 5 shopping malls Phuket
Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments
Koh Samui2 hours ago

Samui re-opening plans under threat as island infections rise
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients
Coronavirus World2 hours ago

Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Phuket10 hours ago

Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Koh Samui18 hours ago

Black Club Covid-19 outbreak on Koh Samui widens
Thailand18 hours ago

Possible earthquake in Nonthaburi this morning
Best of19 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s 8 most indulgent spa hotels
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending