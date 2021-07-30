Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening

The findings of the latest Finder’s Travel Index show that 44% of adults in Singapore are planning to travel within the next 3 months. The Finder’s Travel Index is a series of surveys, conducted across 12 countries, to gauge travel sentiment. The latest findings show an increase of 20% in the number of Singaporeans planning to travel imminently, compared to last month’s findings, according to TTR Weekly.

Singapore recently confirmed its intention to vaccinate its residents and allow them to travel internationally without having to quarantine on their return. The plan, which would also waive quarantine for fully vaccinated visitors from “low-risk” countries, could be implemented as soon as September.

The survey shows that while many Singaporeans hope to resume international travel, 34% are interested in booking staycations over the next 3 months, a 12% increase compared to the results of last months’ survey. 1 in 5 Singaporeans plans to travel overseas in the next 3 months, a 10% increase.

Angus Kidman from Finder’s says there is a correlation between this increase and Singapore’s re-opening plans.

“We’ve seen a monumental jump in the percentage of Singaporeans interested in travel over the past month, with the number of people planning short-term travel more than doubling from June to July. It’s likely this is in part due to the recent ‘Test, Trace, and Vaccinate’ campaign for Singapore’s shift to a new normal.”

Kidman adds that although a number of trips have been planned for next month, it’s likely these will have to be postponed as travel restrictions remain in force due to the current Covid situation.

“Unfortunately, due to the latest outbreak, it’s likely some of the trips planned for next month won’t be possible, with restrictions in place expected to last until mid-August. However, this is just a temporary pause, and it’s likely many of these trips will be postponed for when travel is possible again. Overall, it’s promising to see the lift in the number of people planning to travel and suggests that travel is starting to recover, if not back to the way things were.”

Around 50% of Singaporeans are now fully vaccinated, with officials hoping to have 80% of residents fully inoculated by October.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

