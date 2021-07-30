Singapore
Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening
The findings of the latest Finder’s Travel Index show that 44% of adults in Singapore are planning to travel within the next 3 months. The Finder’s Travel Index is a series of surveys, conducted across 12 countries, to gauge travel sentiment. The latest findings show an increase of 20% in the number of Singaporeans planning to travel imminently, compared to last month’s findings, according to TTR Weekly.
Singapore recently confirmed its intention to vaccinate its residents and allow them to travel internationally without having to quarantine on their return. The plan, which would also waive quarantine for fully vaccinated visitors from “low-risk” countries, could be implemented as soon as September.
The survey shows that while many Singaporeans hope to resume international travel, 34% are interested in booking staycations over the next 3 months, a 12% increase compared to the results of last months’ survey. 1 in 5 Singaporeans plans to travel overseas in the next 3 months, a 10% increase.
Angus Kidman from Finder’s says there is a correlation between this increase and Singapore’s re-opening plans.
“We’ve seen a monumental jump in the percentage of Singaporeans interested in travel over the past month, with the number of people planning short-term travel more than doubling from June to July. It’s likely this is in part due to the recent ‘Test, Trace, and Vaccinate’ campaign for Singapore’s shift to a new normal.”
Kidman adds that although a number of trips have been planned for next month, it’s likely these will have to be postponed as travel restrictions remain in force due to the current Covid situation.
“Unfortunately, due to the latest outbreak, it’s likely some of the trips planned for next month won’t be possible, with restrictions in place expected to last until mid-August. However, this is just a temporary pause, and it’s likely many of these trips will be postponed for when travel is possible again. Overall, it’s promising to see the lift in the number of people planning to travel and suggests that travel is starting to recover, if not back to the way things were.”
Around 50% of Singaporeans are now fully vaccinated, with officials hoping to have 80% of residents fully inoculated by October.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening
Media banned from spreading fake/distorted news, violators could have internet cut
21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Top 5 shopping malls Phuket
11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments
Samui re-opening plans under threat as island infections rise
Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Black Club Covid-19 outbreak on Koh Samui widens
Possible earthquake in Nonthaburi this morning
Chiang Mai’s 8 most indulgent spa hotels
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
Minister: Foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Myanmar4 days ago
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
- Chon Buri4 days ago
Plantations International provides Pattaya with provisions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
- Thailand4 days ago
Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
- Pattaya3 days ago
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya