World
Prince Andrew reaches settlement with accuser in New York, Queen to help pay
Prince Andrew has settled the US civil sexual assault case filed against him by accuser Virginia Giuffre. The woman was suing the Duke of York for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17, which the prince has repeatedly denied.
In a joint letter to the US district court in New York on Tuesday, their lawyers wrote that the prince had reached an out of court settlement with Giuffre to pay her an undisclosed amount and would make a substantial contribution to her new charity supporting victims’ rights.
- Read Queen of England revokes military, royal titles from Prince Andrew, as US civil lawsuit proceeds in New York
Notably, the two parties reached “a settlement in principle,” with the letter including neither an admission of guilt, nor a denial of wrongdoing, from Prince Andrew. Rather, the tone was apologetic toward Giuffre and sympathetic of her experience as a survivor of sexual abuse.
“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”
In wake of the news, UK residents have been eager to know where the disgraced Duke of York will find the funds. Fortunately for him, his mother Queen Elizabeth II will help pay the settlement to the tune of 12 million pounds, the Telegraph reported, with some 2 million pounds going toward Giuffre’s charity.
Moreover, the prince has reportedly agreed not to repeat his denial of sexual abuse during the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring, while Giuffre has not signed an NDA regarding the details of their arrangement.
The settlement comes as the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee — or the 70th anniversary of her accession on 6 February, 1952 — in the Commonwealth.
With the charges against him dropped, Prince Andrew avoids testifying in court and is legally not guilty. But his case will certainly continue to be debated in the court of public opinion.
Read the joint statement to US judge Lewis A Kaplan below:
Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement.
The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.
Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.
It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years.
Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.
He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.
SOURCE: BBC | The Telegraph
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Prince Andrew reaches settlement with accuser in New York, Queen to help pay
Man rescued after hanging from cliff overnight, held up by shirt tied to trees
Thailand News Today | Govt promises better Thailand Pass experience
Thai Vietjet – ‘Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew’ ready to fly international
Karen soldiers from Myanmar clash with Burmese army on Thai border
Global Electric Vehicle sales up 109% last year
Thai Cabinet “okays” 5-year plan to lower tobacco consumption
Bangkok office owners face flood of new competition – CBRE
City Guide: Where to find the best pizza in Bangkok 2022
Another leak found in underwater oil pipeline off the Rayong coast
Bali reopens to international tourists after almost 2 years
Large apartments in high demand in Bangkok, despite higher prices
Teenager allegedly strangles grandmother to death in Isaan
How internet-addicted are Thais? A new report finds out.
Philippine Supreme Court approves policy easing path to acquire citizenship
Thursday Covid Update: 17,349 new cases; provincial totals
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
Travel Guide: Top places to retire in Asia 2022
Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
Thailand to ban alcohol sales on February 16, Makha Bucha Day
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
Airport CCTV shows 2 suspects of Phuket murder case leaving Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
- Crime3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
- Cambodia2 days ago
Travel Guide: Top places to retire in Asia 2022
- Crime2 days ago
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai-Malaysia border to re-open from next month
Recent comments: