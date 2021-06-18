World
Myanmar: American journalist’s detention extended 2 more weeks
Yesterday, a Myanmar court extended the detention of American journalist Danny Fenster. The extension is for 2 more weeks. The U.S. State Department has strongly requested they have consular access to Danny.
Frontier Myanmar says their managing editor (Danny) faces charges that could land him a 3 year prison term.
The charge is reportedly often used against dissidents and journalists. It criminalises “any attempt to cause fear, spread false news, or agitate directly or indirectly a criminal offence against a government employee”.
Frontier says they do not why their managing editor faces such a charge.
In an effort to gag independent news media, the Myanmar military government revokes licenses that news media must have to publish or broadcast. They also go a step further and arrest journalists.
Myanmar’s Assitance Association for Political prisoners says around 90 prisoners have been arrested from the time the army seized power back in February. Over half that number remains detained as of this writing.
Danny’s next hearing is scheduled for July 1.
Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson says the Myanmar government has not granted the U.S. embassy access to Danny.
Fenster’s employer says he was represented in court yesterday. However, representatives from Frontier were not allowed to attend.
Frontier says:
“We are still seeking information on the reason for Danny’s arrest and continued detention”.
The 37 year old managing editor was stopped at Yangon International Airport last month. Danny was attempting to fly to Detroit to visit family.
2 Myanmar journalists who were previously arrested, were released yesterday.
Zarni Mann, the wife of Nay Myo Lin, one of the released journalists had this to say:
“We have said that journalism is not a crime. But not only Nay Myo Lin but also many other journalists have been prosecuted and detained in the prisons. I want all other detained journalists to be released, just like Nay Myo Lin”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Myanmar: American journalist’s detention extended 2 more weeks
Beached sperm whale covered in oil rescued in Phuket
Unsatisifed with haircut, grandfather goes to police station for help
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Thai DDC probe into Covid-19 vaccine recipient deaths to finish next week
Good Morning Thailand | Situation in Hua Hin, bars petition for overturn of alcohol ban, Sandbox
Thammanat Prompaew said to be PPRP’s next secretary-general
Pattaya security guard dies after crashing into garbage truck
Killer’s sentence reduced from 10 years to 3, plus community service
Over 300 Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus accreditation ahead of re-opening
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Phuket 62% vaccinated, Sandbox ready to play in, hopefully
Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases and 22 deaths
Krabi hotels pin hopes on Phuket sandbox success
Tourism bodies concerned vaccination uncertainty will disrupt re-opening
Over 350 vaccinated medical workers in Indonesia infected, dozens hospitalised
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Crime3 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
- Phuket3 days ago
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Airlines look to vaccine rollout to restore demand and boost economy