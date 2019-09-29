Most of Thomas Cook stranded customers back in UK | The Thaiger

Travel
Most of Thomas Cook stranded customers back in UK
PHOTO: The Guardian
More than half of of the 150,000 holidaymakers left stranded abroad following the collapse of British travel company Thomas Cook are now back in the UK.
The local Civil Aviation Authority says that 76,000 people have now been repatriated in the first six days of ‘Operation Matterhorn’ – Britain’s largest peacetime repatriation of its citizens.
178 year old, debt-plagued Thomas Cook, which struggled against fierce online competition for years and maintains the ongoing Brexit uncertainty for a drop in bookings, declared bankruptcy last Monday after failing to secure another bailout.
The CAA said 95% of passengers were returning on the day they were originally scheduled to return. The operation will continue until October 6, with more than 1,000 flights planned to complete the repatriation mission. Some 76 flights were scheduled yesterday returning 16,700 people back to Britain.
“After five days, Operation Matterhorn has now flown home over half of the 150,000 customers who were abroad at the time Thomas Cook stopped trading,” said CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty.
“An operation of this scale and complexity will inevitably cause some inconvenience and disruption and I would like to thank holidaymakers for bearing with us as we work around the clock to bring them back.”
The CAA said it was processing hundreds of payments to hotels hosting Thomas Cook customers to ensure they could stay on and complete their holidays. Monday’s bankruptcy followed a lengthy period of chronic financial turmoil after a disastrous series of mergers left it burdened with soaring debt, a large branch network and high costs.
Travel
Japan airlines offering a seat map to avoid screaming kids
“JAL’s seat maps indicate where infants under two are sitting, with a child icon to let other passengers know.”
No kidding. Prefer not to sit next to a screaming child on your next long-haul flight? On some Japanese airlines a new seat map warns you where potentially bawling babies and screaming six year olds are sitting.
Offered as part of Japan Airlines’ “Smile Support”, the travel service for those with infants is not new but lit up the internet after a Twitter user praised it.
“Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board.”
JAL’s maps indicate where infants under two are sitting, with a child icon to let “other passengers know.” The relevation caused an internet firestorm, with supporters and naysayers battling it out. A somewhat bemused JAL spokeswoman has confirmed the feature but says “it’s not a novel offering”.
(Obviously hasn’t sat next to twin 2 year olds flying from Singapore to New York!)
At least one other Japanese airline provides the same information. All Nippon Airways, where a spokeswoman confirmed its seat maps have shown where children are sitting “for a while.”
“Answered prayers”, airline specialist site The Points Guy titled a post on the subject.
“Nice. But how long before we get up-charged for seats away from said babies?”
(Do I get a discount if I choose to sit next to a screamer?”
Another called the map an unnecessary offering.
“Japan Airlines seat map helps avoid screaming babies. Why not just have noise cancelling headphones?!”
And some pointed out that babies aren’t the only troublesome travellers.
“Can we use the same software to avoid people who eat noisily instead?”
Other useful categories?
- Passengers who want to chat, and chat, and chat.
- Flat-earthers.
- Anyone British who wants to discuss Brexit.
- Australians returning from Bali.
Travel
China opens mega airport in Beijing ahead of country’s 70th anniversary
China’s President Xi Jinping has opened a futuristic new airport in Beijing, expected to become one of the busiest in the world. Xi declared the starfish-shaped airport open in brief remarks at a ceremony inside the huge terminal, days before the country holds a grand celebration to mark 70 years of Communist rule.
Located 46 kilometres south of Tiananmen Square, the Beijing Daxing International Airport will operate at full capacity by 2040, with eight runways and the potential to receive 100 million passengers per year.
“The airport is seen as a fitting embodiment of the Chinese dream,” Xi told the audience.
Both foreign and domestic carriers have announced plans to move their operations to the new airport. British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Finnair have already announced their new routes to Daxing to tap the potential of the new aviation hub.
The SkyTeam alliance, which includes Delta, Air France and KLM, was expected to move over to the new airport, along with their partners Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines. But when contacted by AFP last week, Delta and Air France said the decision whether to move airports had not yet been made.
The third largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport.
“Switching airports can be a complex decision for airlines,” according to aviation analyst John Strickland.
“Airlines would prefer to see a new airport open and overcome teething problems before moving services from another well tried and tested airport.”
The maiden flight from the airport is scheduled at 3.30pm today, Beijing time.
Soaring growth
At 700,000 square metres (173 acres) – about the size of 100 football pitches – the new structure will be one of the world’s largest airport terminals. The building was designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who died in 2016.
Inside, it stands out for its flowing, curved lines and use of natural light that filters down to the lowest levels of the building through openings on the roof. Underneath the terminal is a train station and metro line that will allow travellers to reach the city centre in 20 minutes.
The project cost 120 billion yuan (US$17.5 billion), or 400 billion yuan if rail and road links are included.
At full capacity, Daxing would be the world’s largest single terminal in terms of traveller capacity, according to its designers. Atlanta airport in the US – the world’s busiest airport – can receive more than a hundred million passengers, but across two terminals.
The current Beijing Capital International Airport – the world’s second largest – is already overflowing, with just over 100 million passengers annually.
China is expected to surpass the US to become the world’s biggest aviation market in the next couple of years. By 2037 the country will have 1.6 billion plane journeys each year – a billion more than in 2017.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Travel
UPDATE: Thomas Cook financial collapse
“These insolvency proceedings do not involve the continental and Nordic businesses.”
The UK Thomas Cook businesses are now under the control of the official receiver who has appointed AlixPartners and KPMG as special managers to oversee the liquidation, and in the case of AlixPartners, to work with the business to assist the UK Civil Aviation Authority on repatriation of existing customers on holiday.
Current information from the management of Thomas Cook…
“Negotiations on the planned recapitalisation of Thomas Cook Group have failed. Therefore, Thomas Cook GmbH is forced to switch to emergency management.
Traveling on the 23rd and 24th of September can not be guaranteed. Any sale of travel is stopped. We are currently finalising options. Should these fail, we are forced to file for bankruptcy for Thomas Cook GmbH, Thomas Cook Touristik GmbH and Bucher Reisen & Öger Tours GmbH and possibly other companies.
We will contact guests with departures on September 23 and 24 as soon as possible. Please refrain from calling our own Call Centres. The organiser Aldiana is not affected by this bankruptcy.
As part of an open letter to staff the Thomas Cook CEO outlines that the company’s nordic and continental businesses were not affect and will continue to trade.
CEO Peter Fankhauser wrote an email to staff explaining that the failure occurred despite “fierce negotiation”.
“It is with a heavy heart that I write this message to you. I deeply regret to inform you that after many months of fierce negotiation we have failed to find the support required for the continued future of the Thomas Cook Group.
I know you will find this incredibly difficult to digest – as I do. However, I want you to know that the team and I explored every avenue and beyond to save this business.
These insolvency proceedings do not involve the continental and Nordic businesses.
The coming weeks are going to be extremely difficult. However, I know I can rely on you all to behave in the same exemplary way you have always done in times of crisis.
Shortly, you will receive invitations to relevant townhalls and team meetings that will be supported by our HR colleagues and professionals from AlixPartners or KPMG. It has been an honour and my great privilege to work with all of you for the past 20 years.
I am so proud of everything you have done to keep our customers at the heart of everything we do; your dedication and expertise is the reason why Thomas Cook will always be one of the best loved brands in travel.
Thank you for all of your support. I truly wish you all the best for your future.”
