Johnson tells MPs that there is ‘no better outcome’ than his Brexit plan | The Thaiger

World
Johnson tells MPs that there is ‘no better outcome’ than his Brexit plan
British PM Boris Johnson is warning British MPs there was “no better outcome” to the tortuous Brexit process than his divorce deal, as he scrambles to get MPs behind the agreement ahead of today’s knife-edge vote in parliament (Saturday UK time).
Johnson is urging lawmakers to back the “fantastic” terms he struck with EU leaders and let Britain leave the bloc on October 31.
“There’s no better outcome than the one I’m advocating tomorrow.”
“I want colleagues on all sides of the House to think about a world tomorrow night in which we’ve got this thing done,” he added in a separate interview with ITV.
“I think the nation will heave a great sigh of relief.”
Johnson pulled off a major coup in agreeing a new divorce deal at a Brussels summit on Thursday, only a fortnight before Britain is scheduled to leave the EU. But the deal’s fortunes, and Britain’s immediate fate, rest in the hands of a few undecided MPs, who will vote in the first Saturday session of the Commons since the 1982 Falklands War.
Political pundits suggest the vote could be exceptionally tight. Johnson has no majority among MPs, every opposition party has come out against the deal and even his parliamentary ally, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), says it cannot support the terms.
Johnson requires the support of 319 other MPs to guarantee victory – and claims he is confident of getting the numbers, as he spent the day meeting and calling MPs.
He must convince diehard eurosceptics in his own Conservative ranks, former colleagues he expelled from the party for seeking to block a “no deal” departure, and main opposition Labour MPs from Brexit-backing constituencies to have any chance.
Labour is ordering its MPs to vote against the deal but threatening no punishment if they vote in favour. Several MPs spent yesterday wrestling with their consciences as the more than three years of turmoil since the June 2016 EU membership referendum came to a head.
Johnson is expected to deliver a speech to parliament from 0830 GMT on Saturday, kicking off a day of debate that could last well into the evening.
The turning of the screws
If the Commons rejects the deal, Johnson will be forced by law to ask the EU to delay Brexit, for what would be the third time. He has said he would rather be “dead in a ditch”.
French President Emmanuel Macron piled the pressure on MPs, saying he did not want a new delay now a deal was struck.
“The October 31 date should be respected. I don’t think that new deadlines should be given,” he said at the EU summit in Brussels.
“We need to end these negotiations and get on negotiating the future relationship.”
Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel added: “There is no choice between Brexit or no Brexit: it’s a choice between deal or no deal.”
Johnson took office in July vowing to keep to the October 31 Brexit deadline, deal or no deal.
He pledged to renegotiate the most contentious elements of a divorce text agreed by his predecessor Theresa May with Brussels last year, which MPs rejected three times.
The compromise deal that was finally struck on Thursday has a new arrangement for keeping open the border between British Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.
The DUP has said it cannot support the plans, as efforts to avoid checks on the Irish land border would lead to new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain.
Meanwhile…
Former Conservative prime minister John Major (1990-1997) and his Labour successor Tony Blair (1997-2007) pleaded with MPs to back a second referendum, ahead of a major rally by the “People’s Vote” campaign outside parliament on Saturday (UK time).
“Whatever is the outcome, no deal or bad deal, it should not pass without the final say resting with the people,” said Blair.
Major said Brexit was a “thoroughly bad idea” that risked breaking up the UK.
The Pound steadied around $1.29 yesterday as dealers took a breather at the end of a dizzying week.
ETX Capital analyst Michael Baker said the market was “really gambling” on the vote and had “not priced in fully all scenarios – so expect big moves”.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse | PHOTO: Associated Press
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Economy
Local investor sentiment dampened by Brexit woes and slump in Chinese economy
The British pound fell today as investors fret over PM Boris Johnson’s chances of pushing his Brexit deal through the British parliament, while Asian markets were mostly down after data showed China’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in nearly three decades.
The pound rallied almost to US$1.30 yesterday following news that negotiators had hammered out an agreement that would avoid Britain leaving the EU without a divorce deal – a move many warn would be economically catastrophic. But the brief celebrations were soon tempered by the realisation that the British PM faces an uphill task in getting the deal past lawmakers, with opposition MPs and even some in his own Conservative party saying they won’t pass it.
Most importantly, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up Johnson’s government, said it was “unable to support these proposals”.
Forex traders sold sterling, pushing it back down below $1.29, and it extended losses in Asia. Focus is now on a crucial vote in London on the deal scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).
“Much will depend on the PM’s ability to get some if not all DUP and (Scottish National Party) MPs onside, in addition to also getting the backing from the 21 ex-Conservative MPs he expelled from the party last month,” said National Australia Bank’s Rodrigo Catril.
“Rejection of the deal might well see more political brinkmanship around a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, but the most likely scenario would be yet another extension of the 31 October Brexit date.”
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said whichever way the vote goes, “traders should prepare themselves for some severe volatility on Monday morning, with multiple big-figure moves a strong possibility”.
China growth slows again
Asian equity markets, meanwhile, were mostly lower after China said its economy expanded 6% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in 27 years, as leaders struggle to address weak domestic demand and the long-running US trade war.
The reading was a drop from the previous three months but in line with an AFP forecast and the government’s 6-6.5% target for the year.
While the National Bureau of Statistics said the economy “maintained overall stability”, it added that it “is under mounting downward pressure” from weakness at home and abroad.
Shanghai ended down 1.3% with Stephen Innes at AxiTrader saying traders were concerned the figures were not weak enough to prompt the Chinese central bank to embark on a big stimulus drive.
“With the People’s Bank of China, who arguably have plenty of policy ammunition to right the ship, probably unwilling to turn on the monetary taps, investors are taking risk off the table,” he said in a note.
Hong Kong was off 0.5% amid concern over the possibility of more violent protests over the weekend, while Sydney closed down 0.5 percent and Singapore eased 0.4%.
Seoul shed 0.8% and Wellington lost 0.7%, with Taipei and Manila also lower. But Tokyo closed 0.2 higher at a 10-month high, while Mumbai and Jakarta also edged up.
Hopes for the China-US trade talks were given a lift after Beijing’s commerce ministry said negotiators have “accelerated efforts” to hammer out details of last Friday’s mini-deal and were holding talks on moving on to the next phase of a wider agreement.
Donald Trump said Wednesday he hopes to sign the deal with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Chile next month.
And the Turkish lira jumped more than 1% after Ankara said it would pause military operations in northern Syria for five days and US Vice President Mike Pence said Washington would not impose any fresh sanctions.
Key markets today…
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2857 from $1.2891 at 2050 GMT
Euro/pound: UP at 86.48 pence from 86.31 pence
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1122 from $1.1127
Dollar/yen: UP at 108.63 yen from 108.62 yen
London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4% at 7,152.55
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.2% at 22,492.68 (close)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5% at 26,719.58 (close)
Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 1.3% at 2,938.14 (close)
West Texas Intermediate: UP four cents at $53.97 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 22 cents at $59.69 per barrel
New York – Dow: UP 0.1% at 27,025.88 (close)
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Philippines
Powerful 6.4 earthquake kills five in the Philippines
PHOTO: AFP
A strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the southern Philippines, killing five, including one child, destroying property and disrupting power supply. The death toll is expected to rise.
The powerful quake was felt across the Mindanao region, even causing a 3-storey shopping mall to burst into flames. Residents were evacuated and a child was killed when a house collapsed in the town of Datu Paglas.
AFP reports that the quake was 14 kilometres deep and followed by two aftershocks. The Philippines is part of the “Ring of Fire”, a zone of constant seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific.
Several injuries have been reported as a result of falling debris. The shopping mall that caught fire was evacuated when the quake struck, but it’s not yet known if there were still people inside as the fire took hold.
The mall was still on fire three hours later as nearly 100 firemen battled to put it out.
Residents on the coast in Davao fled to higher ground fearing a tsunami, even though a government seismologist reassured people there was no tsunami risk as the quake had occurred inland.
It’s understood that prisoners in the municipal jail in the town of Bansalan were also let out, but placed in handcuffs and held outside for the duration of the evacuation.
SOURCE: AFP
World
Key ally rejects PM Johnson’s Brexit plan – Sterling sags
The British Pound tumbled again today after UK PM Boris Johnson’s key ally in parliament said it “could not support” his plans for a Brexit deal, throwing a spanner in the works – just as Britain and the EU were closing in on an agreement.
The comment caused an immediate reaction from this morning’s Asia Pacific markets.
After years of wrangling, the two sides said they were edging towards the basis for a treaty allowing Britain to avoid an economically catastrophic “no-deal” exit from the European Union.
With both teams working through the night, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said there had been “good progress, and work is ongoing”, while France’s deputy foreign minister said Thursday a deal was “within reach but is not guaranteed”.
There had been optimism that a deal was in the offing, just two weeks before Britain is due to leave the bloc, as they worked towards a solution on the vexed question of British-ruled Northern Ireland.
But Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) dropped a bombshell hours before the start of a crunch EU summit Thursday, saying it cannot support the plan.
“As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity” on Value Added Tax, the DUP, which props up Johnson’s government, said in a statement on Twitter.
“We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.”
DUP leader Arlene Foster had met Johnson several times this week to discuss the progress of talks and had described as “nonsense” previous reports that she was ready to give way.
The pound, which earlier in the day was hovering at five-month highs around $1.2877 sank to $1.2750 before edging back slightly, while it also lost ground to the euro.
The DUP are against any deal that would tie Northern Ireland to EU rules but cut the rest of the United Kingdom loose.
Markets react
In early trade, London’s FTSE added 0.1%, Paris was flat and Frankfurt eased 0.2%. In Asia, most markets were in the red, with traders unable to take advantage of weak US retail data that raised the chances of another Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Comments in the Fed’s Beige Book update on the economy also pointed to a slowdown.
Hong Kong added 0.7% but Shanghai finished 0.1% lower and Tokyo lost 0.1%.
Sydney sank 0.8%, Singapore shed 0.7% and Seoul retreated 0.2%t, with Wellington and Manila also off. There were gains in Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta.
Speculation about a possible US rate cut provided support to higher-yielding currencies against the dollar, with the Australian dollar 0.6 percent up and the South Korean won 0.1 percent stronger. The Thai baht, the Mexican peso and the South African rand also posted healthy gains.
Oil prices fell after data pointed to a sharp rise in US stockpiles that reinforced worries about the impact on demand from the China-US trade war and the global economic slowdown.
Key markets today
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2784 from $1.2817 at 2100 GMT
Euro/pound: UP at 86.65 pence from 86.33 pence
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1081 from $1.1073
Dollar/yen: UP at 108.80 yen from 108.71 yen
London – FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,175.09
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1% at 22,451.86 (close)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.7% at 26,848.49 (close)
Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.1% at 2,977.33 (close)
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 56 cents at $52.80 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 55 cents at $58.87 per barrel
New York – Dow: DOWN 0.1% at 27,001.98 (close)
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
British Instagrammer locked up in “filthy Bangkok cell’ over missing passport pages
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Bangkok land prices plateau, new tax on the way
Opposition hits out at government’s military spending in 2020 budget
Academics warn of high cost of Thai ban on agri-chemicals
Southern Thailand braces for rough weather and rain
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
Thai Abbot accused of sexually abusing teen novice
Johnson tells MPs that there is ‘no better outcome’ than his Brexit plan
Sex Reassignment Surgery in Thailand (male to female) – a quick guide
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Your ultimate guide to Sex Reassignment Surgery in Thailand (male to female)
Pattaya City’s Police Chief dies from sudden heart attack on way to Bangkok
Local residents and vendors demand action on Pattaya Beach erosion
Charter court will hand down ruling on Thanathorn share case on November 20
Soi Dog assisting displaced animals in flood-ravaged north east Thailand
Opinion: Retirees and medical insurance in Thailand
Indian tourist numbers to Thailand steadily climbing
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- ASEAN3 hours ago
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
- Thailand2 days ago
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
- Road deaths4 days ago
Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year
- Bangkok4 days ago
The world’s fastest growing tourist destinations
- Expats3 days ago
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
- Environment3 hours ago
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thai High Speed Railway linking airports now to be signed off on October 25