ISIS member involved in plot that killed Americans gets sentenced for life

Justice was served yesterday for one of the bloodthirsty savages of ISIS. The ISIS member, 34 year old former British national El Shafee Elsheikh, had been part of a plot to take hostages, which led to the killings of four Americans in Syria. Those slain included journalist James Foley, and aid worker Kayla Mueller.

ISIS members notoriously beheaded Foley in 2014, sending waves of shock and outrage across the globe. ISIS’s main leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, repeatedly raped Mueller before the group killed her.

Elsheikh had been part of a cell within ISIS known as ‘The Beatles’, due to members’ British accents. He and two others had kidnapped and brutalised more than two dozen Western hostages, according to prosecutors.

One of the forms of torture included forcing hostages to fight each other, and threatening the loser with waterboarding. Other forms included beatings and stress positions.

Elsheikh was sentenced to eight life sentences yesterday, with eight different charges. These included hostage taking resulting in death, murder conspiracy and conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

In the Virginia courtroom, James Foley’s mother Diane delivered a powerful message to Elsheikh. It was the eighth anniversary of Foley’s beheading. She said…

“El Shafee, you will spend the rest of your life imprisoned for your horrific deeds. But you, too, have lost — your freedom, your citizenship and family contact. We have all lost.”

SOURCES: Reuters | CBS