Kuwait ’til dark: Pattaya’s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line

Young Middle Eastern night riders brought late-night mayhem to a Pattaya street this week, sparking a bust-up that had locals fuming and cops revving into action.

A confrontation between two gangs of Middle Eastern youths on Soi Yen Sabai on July 16 sent tempers flaring and engines roaring, as the summer influx of Kuwaiti college kids hit Pattaya’s streets with all the subtlety of a Formula One pit stop.

Footage of the bust-up was handed over to police, who were already up to their ears in complaints from fed-up residents about noisy motorbikes tearing through the soi at all hours.

Pattaya City Police yesterday, July 17, had tracked down those involved and hauled them in for a telling-off. The youths, some under 20, admitted being in the viral clip and insisted they’d shaken hands and made peace. No one wanted to press charges, though they were tight-lipped about what started the scrap in the first place.

Officers issued stern warnings about brawling and antisocial antics like engine revving and horn-blaring, pointing out that such behaviour could land them in serious legal trouble. The group promised to keep a lid on it and follow police advice.

The Pattaya News reported that Soi Yensabai and nearby Soi VC often turn into chaos zones during July and August, when hundreds of young Kuwaitis descend on the beach resort for their summer holidays.

Many race around on rented, souped-up bikes without helmets, licences, or insurance, leading to accidents, fights, and sleep-deprived residents.

The situation escalated earlier this month when more than 50 cops and tourist police moved in to block access to Soi VC and Soi Yensabai. A pack of Middle Eastern bikers had been roaring through the area on modified machines, drawing the wrath of both locals and law enforcement.

When the police swooped, some of the riders tried to stash their bikes in nearby hotel car parks, while others played innocent and questioned why they were being stopped.

But officers were having none of it, telling the group they’d received countless complaints and that further racing would result in arrests, and possibly worse.

“This is just the beginning,” a Pattaya police source warned. “We’ll start confiscating bikes and we’re going after the renters and the mechanics who modified them too.”

With tempers flaring and engines roaring, the race is on to restore peace to Pattaya’s streets, before the summer madness hits top gear.