Kuwait ’til dark: Pattaya’s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line

Pattaya cops warn summer thrill-seekers after street row and bike chaos

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott14 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
65 2 minutes read
Kuwait ’til dark: Pattaya’s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Young Middle Eastern night riders brought late-night mayhem to a Pattaya street this week, sparking a bust-up that had locals fuming and cops revving into action.

A confrontation between two gangs of Middle Eastern youths on Soi Yen Sabai on July 16 sent tempers flaring and engines roaring, as the summer influx of Kuwaiti college kids hit Pattaya’s streets with all the subtlety of a Formula One pit stop.

Footage of the bust-up was handed over to police, who were already up to their ears in complaints from fed-up residents about noisy motorbikes tearing through the soi at all hours.

Pattaya City Police yesterday, July 17, had tracked down those involved and hauled them in for a telling-off. The youths, some under 20, admitted being in the viral clip and insisted they’d shaken hands and made peace. No one wanted to press charges, though they were tight-lipped about what started the scrap in the first place.

Officers issued stern warnings about brawling and antisocial antics like engine revving and horn-blaring, pointing out that such behaviour could land them in serious legal trouble. The group promised to keep a lid on it and follow police advice.

Kuwait 'til dark: Pattaya's Middle Eastern night riders in firing line | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

The Pattaya News reported that Soi Yensabai and nearby Soi VC often turn into chaos zones during July and August, when hundreds of young Kuwaitis descend on the beach resort for their summer holidays.

Many race around on rented, souped-up bikes without helmets, licences, or insurance, leading to accidents, fights, and sleep-deprived residents.

Related Articles

The situation escalated earlier this month when more than 50 cops and tourist police moved in to block access to Soi VC and Soi Yensabai. A pack of Middle Eastern bikers had been roaring through the area on modified machines, drawing the wrath of both locals and law enforcement.

When the police swooped, some of the riders tried to stash their bikes in nearby hotel car parks, while others played innocent and questioned why they were being stopped.

But officers were having none of it, telling the group they’d received countless complaints and that further racing would result in arrests, and possibly worse.

“This is just the beginning,” a Pattaya police source warned. “We’ll start confiscating bikes and we’re going after the renters and the mechanics who modified them too.”

With tempers flaring and engines roaring, the race is on to restore peace to Pattaya’s streets, before the summer madness hits top gear.

Latest Thailand News
Chadchart warns 20 baht train plan could spark lawsuits Bangkok News

Chadchart warns 20 baht train plan could spark lawsuits

55 seconds ago
Kuwait &#8217;til dark: Pattaya&#8217;s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line Pattaya News

Kuwait ’til dark: Pattaya’s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line

14 minutes ago
Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake Phuket News

Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake

25 minutes ago
Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff Thailand News

Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff

41 minutes ago
Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event Thailand News

Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event

53 minutes ago
Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs Pattaya News

Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs

1 hour ago
Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze Bangkok News

Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze

1 hour ago
Banking on trouble: SCB scales back as storm brews in Thailand Business News

Banking on trouble: SCB scales back as storm brews in Thailand

1 hour ago
Shock decision: Electricity bills stay high despite energy dip Bangkok News

Shock decision: Electricity bills stay high despite energy dip

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and strong winds sweep Thailand amidst storm Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and strong winds sweep Thailand amidst storm

2 hours ago
Failed escape: Korean, Chinese fugitives busted in Pattaya swoop Pattaya News

Failed escape: Korean, Chinese fugitives busted in Pattaya swoop

2 hours ago
Thailand booms as Hat Yai steals budget travel spotlight Thailand News

Thailand booms as Hat Yai steals budget travel spotlight

17 hours ago
Thai man missing after bamboo hunt in Khon Kaen forest Thailand News

Thai man missing after bamboo hunt in Khon Kaen forest

17 hours ago
South Korean influencer goes viral with &#8216;kappa haircut&#8217; in Pattaya Pattaya News

South Korean influencer goes viral with ‘kappa haircut’ in Pattaya

17 hours ago
Thailand pushes China to fast-track fruit and rice exports Thailand News

Thailand pushes China to fast-track fruit and rice exports

18 hours ago
Thailand boosts ornamental fish exports with new strategies and logistics Thailand News

Thailand boosts ornamental fish exports with new strategies and logistics

18 hours ago
Russian teen busted for Pattaya pier graffiti Pattaya News

Russian teen busted for Pattaya pier graffiti

18 hours ago
NBTC to revise mobile tariffs, cheaper packages under 240 baht Thailand News

NBTC to revise mobile tariffs, cheaper packages under 240 baht

18 hours ago
Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source Pattaya News

Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source

18 hours ago
Boom in the bin: Hua Hin rocked by live grenade and C4 find Hua Hin News

Boom in the bin: Hua Hin rocked by live grenade and C4 find

18 hours ago
Phuket tourism revenue set to rise 10% amid European off-season surge Phuket News

Phuket tourism revenue set to rise 10% amid European off-season surge

18 hours ago
Pattaya cops rescue Russians with highway bike push Pattaya News

Pattaya cops rescue Russians with highway bike push

18 hours ago
Thai firms face US tariffs amid trade war challenges Business News

Thai firms face US tariffs amid trade war challenges

19 hours ago
Phuket governor wins top honour for anti-drug crusade Phuket News

Phuket governor wins top honour for anti-drug crusade

19 hours ago
Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client&#8217;s pimple bursts Thailand News

Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client’s pimple bursts

19 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott14 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
65 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x