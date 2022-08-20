Six children rushed to hospital after bridge collapses in South Thailand

Yesterday was a terrifying day for a group of 50 fifth graders and teachers on a nature field trip in South Thailand. As the group was walking across a bridge in the Chian Yai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province, the bridge collapsed, causing everyone to fall into water below.

Six children were rushed to nearby hospitals for their injuries. The National Institution of Emergency Medicine was alerted about the incident, and a high-level emergency operation unit dashed to the scene.

There have been a few bridge collapses across Thailand this year, some of which have ended fatally. Earlier this month, a U-turn bridge over the Rama II Road heading toward Bangkok collapsed, falling onto four vehicles and killing two people. One passenger died at the scene and a construction worker who fell from the bridge later died in hospital from their injuries.

In February, another bridge collapsed in South Thailand. Six people were reported dead after a bridge collapsed due to heavy rains and strong currents in the Deep South province Narathiwat.

In the same month, there was also yet another bridge collapse in Bangkok, reportedly due to mistakes made by the construction team that affected the structure.

Hopefully, the children injured after the recent bridge collapse in South Thailand will have a speedy recovery.

SOURCE: Matichon