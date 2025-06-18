Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone

As the Middle East spirals further into chaos, Thailand has its wings clipped and ready. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is on high alert, poised to swoop in and evacuate tens of thousands of Thai citizens caught in the escalating Israel-Iran attacks.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed yesterday, June 17, that evacuation aircraft are prepped and waiting, pending coordination from officials on the ground.

“We are fully prepared. All agencies are in sync and ready to act. We are assessing the preparedness of Thai nationals on the ground, but further coordination with local operations is still necessary. If they are also ready, an evacuation order can be issued immediately.”

The Thai government has established a central support and coordination centre, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Labour Ministry working hand-in-hand with the military to execute emergency plans.

An estimated 40,000 Thai workers are currently based in Israel, many of whom are agricultural labourers. The government says all are in regular contact with Thai authorities and have been notified of the emergency procedures.

The prime minister confirmed that repatriation efforts are not limited to Israel. Thai officials in Iran are also mobilised.

The Thai Embassy in Tehran has opened a temporary shelter for nationals and is working closely with the Emergency Situation Coordination Centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thailand’s evacuation readiness comes as global powers like the United States and China have already begun flying their citizens out of the volatile region, reported Bangkok Post.

“We are closely monitoring developments,” said the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader, adding that the timing of any evacuation will depend heavily on conditions on the ground and the preparedness of Thai nationals to move quickly.

With regional tensions mounting and airstrikes being exchanged, Thai officials say the situation is fluid but under watch.