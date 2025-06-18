Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone

About 40,000 Thai workers in Israel, mostly farm labourers

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
58 1 minute read
Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone
Photo courtesy of The Nation

As the Middle East spirals further into chaos, Thailand has its wings clipped and ready. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is on high alert, poised to swoop in and evacuate tens of thousands of Thai citizens caught in the escalating Israel-Iran attacks.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed yesterday, June 17, that evacuation aircraft are prepped and waiting, pending coordination from officials on the ground.

“We are fully prepared. All agencies are in sync and ready to act. We are assessing the preparedness of Thai nationals on the ground, but further coordination with local operations is still necessary. If they are also ready, an evacuation order can be issued immediately.”

The Thai government has established a central support and coordination centre, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Labour Ministry working hand-in-hand with the military to execute emergency plans.

Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Royal Thai Air Force Facebook

An estimated 40,000 Thai workers are currently based in Israel, many of whom are agricultural labourers. The government says all are in regular contact with Thai authorities and have been notified of the emergency procedures.

The prime minister confirmed that repatriation efforts are not limited to Israel. Thai officials in Iran are also mobilised.

The Thai Embassy in Tehran has opened a temporary shelter for nationals and is working closely with the Emergency Situation Coordination Centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Related Articles

Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone | News by Thaiger

Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone | News by Thaiger

Thailand’s evacuation readiness comes as global powers like the United States and China have already begun flying their citizens out of the volatile region, reported Bangkok Post.

“We are closely monitoring developments,” said the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader, adding that the timing of any evacuation will depend heavily on conditions on the ground and the preparedness of Thai nationals to move quickly.

With regional tensions mounting and airstrikes being exchanged, Thai officials say the situation is fluid but under watch.

Latest Thailand News
Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear Thailand News

Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear

41 seconds ago
Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone Thailand News

Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone

8 minutes ago
Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village Thailand News

Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village

22 minutes ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves

29 minutes ago
Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold Thailand News

Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold

35 minutes ago
Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise

16 hours ago
Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open Thailand News

Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open

16 hours ago
Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns Thailand News

Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns

17 hours ago
Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone Thailand News

Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone

17 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute

17 hours ago
Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win

17 hours ago
Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41 Crime News

Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41

17 hours ago
Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran Thailand News

Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel’s attack on Iran

17 hours ago
Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot

18 hours ago
Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident Road deaths

Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident

18 hours ago
The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications Visa Information

The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications

18 hours ago
Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga Thailand News

Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga

18 hours ago
Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite Thailand News

Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite

18 hours ago
Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers&#8217; altercation in central Thailand Crime News

Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers’ altercation in central Thailand

18 hours ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri

18 hours ago
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

19 hours ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

19 hours ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production Crime News

Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

19 hours ago
False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party Thailand News

False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

19 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x