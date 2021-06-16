Connect with us

World

Global travel demand driven by vaccine rollouts: Tripadvisor survey

Maya Taylor

Published 

21 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Jeshoots on Unsplash

Research into the latest travel trends shows that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines is a big determining factor in how long tourists plan to stay and how much they will spend. A TTR Weekly report focuses on research carried out by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform. Travellers across 6 large international markets were surveyed, to determine the impact of vaccination on tourism demand.

The research shows up differences in behaviour between those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 versus those who are not. Vaccinated travellers are already planning and booking holidays, as well as planning longer stays and budgeting to spend more.

In countries with a successful vaccine rollout programme, such as the UK and the US, tourism is bouncing back. By contrast, in countries where vaccine rollouts are moving more slowly, and where new variants are taking hold, the recovery is much slower. The Tripadvisor survey shows that 32% of vaccinated travellers have booked a domestic trip, with 80% of them saying being vaccinated was a determining factor. In contrast, less than 19% of unvaccinated people have booking a domestic holiday, with nearly half of them saying they’re waiting until they’ve received at least 1 vaccine dose.

Domestic travel is still very much top of the agenda. The survey shows that the vast majority of Tripadvisor users are carrying out searches on domestic locations – 75% of those planning to travel this month, 67% of those holidaying in July, and 62% planning trips in August. Later in 2021, the searches widen to international locations and make up the majority of planned trips from November.

Cities are also the hot favourite in Tripadvisor searches at the moment. Nearly a third of vaccinated travellers say they feel safer about visiting a city destination having had at least 1 dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World21 seconds ago

Global travel demand driven by vaccine rollouts: Tripadvisor survey
Technology24 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy M62; Should You Buy It?
Phuket41 mins ago

Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand15 hours ago

Tourism officials eye August reopening under “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid vaccine for foreigners, PM “not going anywhere”, Boss update | June 15
Best of15 hours ago

Top 8 Affordable Hotels to stay in Bangkok
Thailand16 hours ago

Central Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan
Best of16 hours ago

Top 5 secret islands and beaches in Thailand
Best of16 hours ago

5 best national parks in Phuket
Thailand16 hours ago

Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Best of17 hours ago

10 best fruits and vegetables in Thailand
Thailand17 hours ago

3 dead in 3 truck crash in Surat Thani
Thailand17 hours ago

Bangkok Post and Fazwaz join together to galvanise property listings platform
Bangkok18 hours ago

CCSA has yet to begin talks on lifting alcohol ban at Bangkok restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Yala enters lockdown today
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending