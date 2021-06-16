Samsung Galaxy M62; Should You Buy It?

Sponsored Content

There are many players in the mid-range smartphone market. Samsung, OPPO, and Xiaomi are few strong names in this segment. If you are looking for a powerful mid-range smartphone that is worth the money, Samsung M62 can be a good choice.

Samsung Galaxy M62 is the latest phone in Samsung’s 2021 lineup of M-series smartphones. It was released back in 2021 March with 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Display, Exynos 9825 (7 nm) chipset, and octa-core CPU with a massive 7000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery.

So does it make the Galaxy M62 worth buying? It depends on your preference, but that Exynos 982 is a flagship chipset. This is the same chipset used on the Samsung Note 10+. It can say a lot for a mid-range device.

Design

In terms of design, Galaxy M62 shares the same body dimension as its predecessor, Galaxy M51. The noticeable changes come in the rear and also square-shaped camera module pattern. The major weakness of its design is its easily scratch-able rear panel.

On the front display, it has a hole punch right in the middle of the screen because it comes with an infinity-o display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Overall, its design is not really appealing when compared with A-series like Galaxy A52 but still looks okay though.

Performance

If you are looking for a cheaper version of a high-performing device, this model can be a perfect choice. In terms of performance, Galaxy M62 comes with impressive feats even when using multiple apps.

For gaming performance, this phone can handle high resolution like PUBG with a high frame rate and doesn’t overheat even if used for gaming for some time.

Impressive display

Even if it falls under the mid-range segment, but Galaxy M62 comes with 6.7 inches Super AMOLED panel with an infinity-o display. The AMOLED panel itself gives excellent color and brightness to the display.

Even if the refresh rate only comes at 60HZ, but it still can handle multitasking well and a smooth scrolling experience.

Good Camera Setup

Galaxy M62 comes with the same camera setup as the M51; a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP as the main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor.

The main camera delivers awesome shots with crisp details in color and it gets HDR support, too! The ultrawide camera comes with a good dynamic range and provides 120-degree FOV with satisfactory image details.

The depth and macro sensor also contribute towards amazingly high-quality photos from these camera configurations. The background blur is nice and the backlight is under control thanks to its HDR features.

For the front camera, Galaxy M62 comes with 32MP sensors that allow its users to snap good selfies under bad light conditions. The HDR feature helps to keep the backlight in check that results in great photos.

And for the video, Galaxy M62 can capture up to 4K @30fps videos for both front and rear cameras. Even if it isn’t equipped with OIS, but the EIS presents can help produce stable videos, too. Not bad!

Huge Battery

Samsung Galaxy M62 is equipped with a massive 7000 mAh battery that comes with fast charging 25W and USB Type-C 2.0. This huge battery allows the phone to stay up to 9-10 hours of screen time and with that fast charging feature, it’ll take about 2 hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent. Not really bad for a mid-range device even if the battery life is not disclosed yet.

Just like any other new devices from Samsung in 2021, Galaxy M62 runs on One UI 3.1 on Android 11 and it is subject to receive updates from Google.

So, should you buy this model? Well, that will depend on your need and preference. The Exynos chipset undoubtedly gives smooth and fast performance even if it lacks in refresh rate display but it is understandable since it’s for the mid-range segment.

You still can use this phone to play your favorite mobile games and snap beautiful and high-quality photos as well as record 4K videos for numerous occasions. Even if the design and build quality are not that impressive, but this device can be a good deal for those who are looking for good performance and a not-so-expensive device. But of course, it’s no foldable phone!

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates