Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new cases and 40 deaths

2,331 new Covid-19 cases and an uptick of 40 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 infections, 175,732 cases have been recorded since April 1. While the daily case count remains high, the wave of infections is on a downward slope with the number of recent recoveries higher than the number of new infections. 4,947 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the CCSA.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 26 were in correctional facilities, a significant decrease over the past few weeks. The recent wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Other updates…

The CCSA announced that there is a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. While no deliveries are expected this week, the CCSA says they are still on track to administer 6 million doses this month.

5 types of venues and places in Bangkok reopened this week under strict disease control measures. Under the order signed by the Bangkok governor, 33 other venues must remain closed until June 30 including schools, tutoring centres, bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues.

A 500 billion baht loan to combat the Covid-19 situation in Thailand was recently approved. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says that if not enough money is allocated to cover public healthcare costs, then more money will be set aside. Of the loan, 300 billion baht is allocated for public relief schemes. Around 30 billion baht is allocated for medical supplies, drugs, vaccine and research. Other funds go to social and rehabilitation projects.

SOURCES: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand

