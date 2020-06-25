Covid-free Mexican mother gives birth to triplets who test positive for Covid-19

Mexican health authorities are baffled after a healthy, Covid-free mother has given birth to triplets who tested positive for the virus. The babies’ father was also covid-free, making it the first reported case of its kind. The triplets, a girl and two boys, were tested last week, four hours after being born at 7 1/2 months. Initially, authorities thought the mother was an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, but tests showed she never had the virus.

Doctors said one baby has pneumonia but is in stable condition, while the other two appear to be healthy. Nevertheless, the babies will remain in the hospital under observation.

The triplets were born in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí and tested for coronavirus on June 17. The state’s Health Secretary Monica Rangel said premature births are routinely given a blood test.

“The test results came back positive three days later. The triplets we are monitoring are stable. One of them continues using an antibiotic, but they are doing well. We hope this continues so they can be reunited with their parents soon.

The parents of the triplets both tested negative for coronavirus. She said they have been able to see their newborn babies through video calls only at this stage.

“What we need to look at is a situation where perhaps [the virus] is being transmitted through the placenta. That’s not something that we can be sure of. Those are theories that we have to look at. It’s a new virus. There still is not literature available internationally on this issue, but it will be worth reviewing.”

Mexico has reported more than 190,000 coronavirus cases and a total of 23,377 deaths, making it seventh in most virus-related deaths in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

