Here’s the epicentre of that shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake, as recorded by Geonet. Just off the coast of Milford Sound.

The country is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and is not new to such powerful quakes. The largest quake hit Christchurch city, with a 6.2 measured magnitudinal scale which left 185 people dead and more than 1,500 injured.

Currently, there is no update on damages or casualties reported due to the quake.