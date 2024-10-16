Chinese woman perches kids on 23rd-floor air con amid argument

Published: 17:20, 16 October 2024
Photo courtesy of South China Morning Post

A shocking video has emerged from Luoyang, central China, showing a Chinese woman putting her two young children in terrifying danger—all to spite her husband. The viral clip, viewed over 55 million times on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, shows the children perched on an air conditioning unit outside their flat on the 23rd floor, as their mother argues loudly with their father inside.

The heart-stopping incident occurred on the morning of October 10, when residents heard the cries of a frightened girl. Her brother was sitting alongside her on the unit, both without any safety gear. While the little girl sobbed uncontrollably, her brother remained unusually calm.

The mother, sitting on a windowsill, blocked her husband from getting near the children during the argument. The exact reason for their row remains unclear. Thankfully, a quick-thinking neighbour alerted the police and a firefighting crew rushed to the scene.

“The firefighting vehicle came, and the children were rescued,” confirmed an official from the local Women and Children’s Federation, adding that they were investigating the case further.

Related news

Outrage quickly spread online. One angry commenter wrote, “A mother should protect her children. But she put them in dire danger. She is not fit to be a mother.”

“If you can’t live with him, just divorce him. Why risk your kids?”

As police continue to investigate, it remains unclear whether the mother will face legal consequences. Disturbingly, this is not an isolated incident. Earlier this month, a father was detained for whipping his sons with an electric wire after they drew on neighbours’ cars.

The reckless acts of abusive parents are making headlines across China, sparking national debates about child protection, reported the South China Morning Post.

In related news, a distressing incident unfolded in Chumphon province on Friday, October 11, where a man was arrested for allegedly abusing his disabled sister and three children. The man was reported to have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the abuse.

