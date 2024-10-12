Man arrested for abusing disabled sister and children in Chumphon

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A distressing incident unfolded in Chumphon province yesterday, where a man was arrested for allegedly abusing his disabled sister and three children.

The man, Chai (pseudonym), was reported to have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the abuse.

Advertisements

Village head Somphun Suwan received a call for help from a desperate older brother, who could no longer tolerate Chai’s violent behaviour. The incident occurred at their home in Songpinong subdistrict, Thasae district. Somphun immediately coordinated with the 25th Infantry Regiment’s special task force and local administrative officials to investigate the situation.

Upon arrival, officials found Chai sitting calmly outside the house, denying any serious wrongdoing. He claimed he had only disciplined his children with mild physical punishment and that his disabled sister had accidentally injured herself by slipping in the bathroom.

However, the scene inside the home told a different story. Chai’s 12 year old son and six year old twins were found huddled together, visibly exhausted and terrified. His 30 year old sister who has a brain impairment that prevents her from walking, was found with a significant injury. Blood was flowing from her right ear, and she was quickly transported to Thasae Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Police conducted a drug test on Chai, revealing the presence of methamphetamine in his system. Subsequently, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wichit Samanyamuang, Sub-Inspector of Sawi Police Station, along with Arunee Sombunrat, Deputy Chief of Songpinong Subdistrict Administrative Organization, and Nuanwan Watsanit, a psychologist from Chumphon’s child and family shelter, were called in to assist with the investigation.

Chai was taken into custody for further questioning, while the children were placed under temporary care by social services. Legal proceedings are expected to follow.

Advertisements

Drug addiction

The older brother of Chai expressed his deep distress over the latter’s behaviour, stating that Chai’s addiction to yaba (methamphetamine) and alcohol had led to increased violence. Chai had frequently beaten his children and severely assaulted their disabled sister, causing her ear injury. The older brother believed that the root cause of this violent outburst was a misunderstanding over the 10,000-baht government aid, which Chai wrongly accused him of taking.

Chai’s son recounted the harrowing experiences, stating that their father’s temper had worsened recently. The three siblings were subjected to daily beatings, including slaps to the head and kicks to the body. The son lamented the end of the school term, expressing a preference for school over the abusive home environment. He detailed a recent incident where their father returned home in a rage and repeatedly struck their aunt, causing her ear to bleed.

The situation remains under investigation, with police committed to providing the necessary support and legal action to protect the victims and prevent further incidents, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news Why do substance abuse issues often lead to increased domestic violence? Substance abuse impairs judgment, increases aggression, and can escalate conflicts, leading to more frequent and severe domestic violence. How can communities effectively intervene in cases of domestic abuse involving substance abuse? Communities can intervene by reporting incidents, coordinating with authorities, and providing support services for victims and rehabilitation for abusers. What role does community vigilance play in preventing domestic abuse? Community vigilance helps identify and report abuse early, providing timely intervention and support to prevent further harm. What if the older brother had not reported Chai’s abusive behavior? Without reporting, the abuse could have continued unchecked, potentially leading to more severe injuries or even fatalities. How do social services typically support children affected by domestic abuse? Social services offer temporary care, counseling, and legal assistance to protect and rehabilitate children from abusive environments.