Intoxicated gaming celebrity’s lewd comments to police stir drug speculations

A video resurfaced online sparking fierce debate among Chinese netizens, featuring an intoxicated gaming celebrity woman hurling lewd comments at police officers, causing speculations about whether she may have been drugged. The shocking incident took place in China last year, however, gossip about the incident is once again circling the Internet.

The video showcased police officers trying to assist the impaired woman who seemed to be in a state of intoxication. However, things took a surprising turn as she started shouting explicit obscenities such as…

“I want to have sex. I want it now.”

This was followed by a tirade of additional crude remarks. Despite the officers attempting to calm her down, her defiant behaviour and incessant lewd comments continued, reported Sanook.

This video, initially released last year, prompted a heated dispute among netizens. Recently, the issue was brought back into the spotlight by Chinese Internet users pointing out that the drunk woman was a notable figure.

According to these netizens, she is a seasoned video game specialist and a high-ranking player in Glory of the King. Considered top-notch amongst female game casters, she is well-known within the gaming industry.

Further fuelling the controversy, several online users queried…

“Could she have been drugged?”

“Did she consume drugs?”

In a separate incident in Thailand last year, a former gay OnlyFans actor claims he was sexually harassed by a monk in his clothing store in a shopping mall in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

The former OnlyFans actor, who goes by the name of Graf, posted a video of the alleged horny monk on his TikTok account @graf19.

The former OnlyFans actor made known that the incident happened at his clothes shop in a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, believed to be Terminal 21 Korat.

Graf revealed the monk approached him in his shop and asked whether he was an OnlyFans creator. The monk was very happy after he acknowledged he used to be on the popular platform, primarily used for making pornography. To read more click HERE.