Thailand

Horny monk sexually harasses former OnlyFans actor

Published

 on 

Photo via TikTok @graf19

A former gay OnlyFans actor claims he was sexually harassed yesterday by a randy monk in his clothing store in a shopping mall in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat.

The former OnlyFans actor, who goes by the name of Graf, posted a video of the alleged horny monk on his TikTok account @graf19.

The video caption said…

“If you know this monk or this man, please contact me. I’m looking for him because he tried to harass me.”

The video showed the alleged lascivious monk trying to make a quick getaway from Graf when he realised that he was being recorded. The monk shouted back at him…

“Taking a video for what?” He then kept on walking. Watch the video here.

The former OnlyFans actor made known that the incident happened at 7pm yesterday at his clothes shop in a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, believed to be Terminal 21 Korat.

Graf revealed the monk approached him in his shop and asked whether he was an OnlyFans creator. The monk was very happy after he acknowledged he used to be on the popular platform, primarily used for making pornography.

The monk declared he was one of his biggest fans, asked for a picture of him, and asked if he could touch his hands and body, which shocked him.

Graf told the monk that he stopped creating OnlyFans content nine months ago to focus on his business selling clothes and did not want to talk about it. However, that didn’t stop the lewd monk.

The monk asked how he could get an OnlyFans account and advice on how to edit pornographic videos. The monk even said he had a camera with him to create some pornographic content.

Graf told the alleged lustful monk to stop but he wouldn’t so that was when he decided to record him.

Graf was unsure whether he was a fake monk or not because real monks are celibate.

One man commented on the video saying that the same randy monk tried to sexually harass him too at a bus terminal in Khon Kaen province.

The man said the monk was sexually explicit in his language, tried to touch him, and stalked him to a public bathroom. He shouted out for help which startled the horny monk who then disappeared.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Matichon

 

Recent comments:
Janneman
2022-09-07 16:49
Naughty monk! 
Noble_Design
2022-09-07 17:26
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: A former gay OnlyFans actor Is he a former gay or a former OF actor who is still gay?

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

