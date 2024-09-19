All that glitters: Thai gold prices steady, not budging an ounce

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Gold prices in Thailand are holding their ground today, with rates remaining flat compared to yesterday’s close. Jewellery gold is trading at 41,050 baht per baht-weight, according to an early morning update from the Gold Traders Association (GTA) at 9.04am.

The price of gold bars stands firm at 40,450 baht for buying and 40,550 baht for selling, mirroring yesterday’s figures. Today’s snapshot reveals that 96.5% pure jewellery gold is priced at 39,719.20 baht per baht-weight for buying and maintains a selling price of 41,050 baht per baht-weight.

Advertisements

On the global front, the Gold Spot market price is hovering at a robust US$2,558.50 per ounce.

Today’s gold price summary:

Gold bars:

Buying: 40,450 baht per baht-weight

Selling: 40,550 baht per baht-weight

Jewellery gold:

Buying: 39,719.20 baht per baht-weight

Selling: 41,050 baht per baht-weight

For those keeping a close watch on gold investments, today’s steady prices offer a moment of calm in an otherwise turbulent market. With no sudden price spikes or drops, it’s a golden opportunity for buyers and sellers alike to make their moves without the fear of unexpected fluctuations.

Advertisements

Thailand’s gold market remains a hotbed for investors looking to secure their wealth through gold jewellery or bars. The steady prices come amid high global gold valuations, driven by complex economic factors.

The GTA’s regular updates provide a dependable barometer for market conditions, ensuring that potential investors have reliable data at their fingertips.

In these uncertain times, stable gold prices could be the silver lining for investors seeking a haven. By staying in tune with updates from the GTA, savvy buyers and sellers can dodge market volatility and make well-informed decisions, reported KhaoSod

Thailand’s gold market remains unchanged today, September 19, with jewellery gold pegged at 41,050 baht per baht-weight and gold bars at 40,450 baht for buying and 40,550 baht for selling. This serene spell in pricing offers a window of opportunity for those ready to make a move in the glittering world of gold trading.