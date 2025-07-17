Thailand pushes China to fast-track fruit and rice exports

Beijing trade talks aim to unlock billion-baht boost for kingdom's premium agricultural treasures

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Thailand is turning up the heat on China to help fast-track its tastiest exports—from sweet tamarinds to juicy pomelos—in a high-stakes trade push aimed at cracking the world’s biggest consumer market.

The Ministry of Commerce is pulling out all the stops to promote Thailand’s prized Geographical Indication (GI) products in China, urging Beijing’s top trade agency to speed up the approval and import process.

From Tuesday, July 15, to today, July 17, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce Ekachat Seetavorarat led a delegation of senior officials to China for high-level talks with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

The powerhouse delegation included Secretary-General of the Board of Investment Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) Pornvit Sila-On, as well as members from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Ekachat met with CCPIT Chairperson Ren Hongbin, pushing for stronger trade ties and faster registration of Thai GI agricultural products in China. He emphasised CCPIT’s vital role in connecting Thai and Chinese businesses and bolstering investment collaboration.

Among the high-demand GI products awaiting registration are:

  • Thai Jasmine Rice from Thung Kula Rong Hai

  • Sweet Tamarind from Phetchabun

  • Tabtimsiam Pomelo from Pak Panang

  • Durians from Prachin Buri

  • Fragrant Coconuts from Ratchaburi

Ekachat said the Ministry hopes that once registration is approved, Chinese trade groups under CCPIT will begin importing these products directly for domestic distribution.

Beyond fruit and rice, Thailand is also seeking China’s support to attract investment in modern industries, particularly in rural provinces, as part of a broader push to strengthen bilateral economic ties.

The Commerce Ministry plans to make a strong impression at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, which runs from July 16 to 20. It will be Thailand’s debut appearance, with the country showcasing green agricultural tech, including innovations in rice, tapioca, rubber, and fruit exports, The Nation reported.

Pornvit proposed a long-term strategy to CCPIT: reciprocal participation in each other’s trade expos and joint promotional activities to keep the momentum going between the two Asian powerhouses.

