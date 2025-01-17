VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

VietJet has been recognised as one of the world’s safest airlines for 2025 by AirlineRatings, a global safety and product rating website.

The news was confirmed yesterday, January 16 that VietJet ranked alongside leading low-cost carriers such as Ryanair, easyJet, and Frontier Airlines, which have consistently been rated among the top airlines. This achievement highlights VietJet’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards, ensuring confidence and peace of mind for passengers and crew on every flight.

AirlineRatings evaluated over 385 airlines globally, using key criteria such as safety records over the past two years, average fleet age, safety audits by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and other relevant factors.

Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings.com, noted that VietJet operates the newest fleet in Vietnam and one of the most modern in the Asia-Pacific region. The airline’s excellent safety record over the years reflects its high standards and success.

VietJet was awarded a 7-star safety rating, the highest possible, recognising its ongoing dedication to maintaining safety standards since 2018. The airline currently operates a modern and fuel-efficient Airbus fleet, with a technical reliability rate of 99.7%, one of the highest in the aviation industry.

Last year, VietJet expanded its fleet with ten new aircraft, bringing the total to 115 planes. The airline serves over 170 domestic and international routes, with a commitment to continuous investment in training, maintenance, and engineering to uphold the highest safety standards.

VietJet Aviation Academy (VJAA), accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), partners in training skilled aviation personnel. The airline is also recruiting pilots and crew to support its global network expansion strategy.

AirlineRatings is dedicated to assessing airline safety, onboard products, and other factors, with its ratings trusted by millions of passengers worldwide across 195 countries. This platform has set a standard in the aviation industry for evaluating airline safety and products.

VietJet, a new-age airline, not only revolutionises the aviation industry in Vietnam but also pioneers route networks across the region and the globe. The airline focuses on cost management, efficient operations, and modern technology, providing accessible travel opportunities and diverse services to meet passengers’ needs, reported KhaoSod.