VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 17, 2025
232 1 minute read
VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

VietJet has been recognised as one of the world’s safest airlines for 2025 by AirlineRatings, a global safety and product rating website.

The news was confirmed yesterday, January 16 that VietJet ranked alongside leading low-cost carriers such as Ryanair, easyJet, and Frontier Airlines, which have consistently been rated among the top airlines. This achievement highlights VietJet’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards, ensuring confidence and peace of mind for passengers and crew on every flight.

Advertisements

AirlineRatings evaluated over 385 airlines globally, using key criteria such as safety records over the past two years, average fleet age, safety audits by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and other relevant factors.

Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings.com, noted that VietJet operates the newest fleet in Vietnam and one of the most modern in the Asia-Pacific region. The airline’s excellent safety record over the years reflects its high standards and success.

Related Articles

VietJet was awarded a 7-star safety rating, the highest possible, recognising its ongoing dedication to maintaining safety standards since 2018. The airline currently operates a modern and fuel-efficient Airbus fleet, with a technical reliability rate of 99.7%, one of the highest in the aviation industry.

Last year, VietJet expanded its fleet with ten new aircraft, bringing the total to 115 planes. The airline serves over 170 domestic and international routes, with a commitment to continuous investment in training, maintenance, and engineering to uphold the highest safety standards.

VietJet Aviation Academy (VJAA), accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), partners in training skilled aviation personnel. The airline is also recruiting pilots and crew to support its global network expansion strategy.

Advertisements

AirlineRatings is dedicated to assessing airline safety, onboard products, and other factors, with its ratings trusted by millions of passengers worldwide across 195 countries. This platform has set a standard in the aviation industry for evaluating airline safety and products.

VietJet, a new-age airline, not only revolutionises the aviation industry in Vietnam but also pioneers route networks across the region and the globe. The airline focuses on cost management, efficient operations, and modern technology, providing accessible travel opportunities and diverse services to meet passengers’ needs, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard Crime News

BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard

8 hours ago
Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht Thailand News

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

8 hours ago
ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations Bangkok Travel

ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations

9 hours ago
VietJet named one of world&#8217;s safest airlines in 2025 Aviation News

VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

9 hours ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation Thailand News

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

9 hours ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers Aviation News

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

9 hours ago
Pride and peril: Thai man caught &#8216;lion&#8217; about cub safety rules Bangkok News

Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

10 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush Crime News

Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush

10 hours ago
Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years Bangkok News

Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years

10 hours ago
Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line Business News

Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line

10 hours ago
Father fatally stabs son in Samut Prakan after money dispute Central Thailand News

Father fatally stabs son in Samut Prakan after money dispute

10 hours ago
&#8216;Stay away&#8217; leaflets target PM&#8217;s visit in Yala slammed as fake news Politics News

‘Stay away’ leaflets target PM’s visit in Yala slammed as fake news

10 hours ago
Senior police officer threatens junior with gun over alleged affair Central Thailand News

Senior police officer threatens junior with gun over alleged affair

11 hours ago
Rising sun eclipses Thailand: Japan now No.1 for Chinese tourists Business News

Rising sun eclipses Thailand: Japan now No.1 for Chinese tourists

11 hours ago
Ex-waiter arrested for shabu restaurant theft in Ubon Ratchathani Crime News

Ex-waiter arrested for shabu restaurant theft in Ubon Ratchathani

11 hours ago
Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge Business News

Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge

11 hours ago
Population decline: Thailand&#8217;s birth rate hits 75-year low Economy News

Population decline: Thailand’s birth rate hits 75-year low

11 hours ago
Scammer poses as doctor to request explicit images from Thai patient Crime News

Scammer poses as doctor to request explicit images from Thai patient

11 hours ago
French mafia chaos: Phuket residents slam tourists&#8217; alley blockade (video) Crime News

French mafia chaos: Phuket residents slam tourists’ alley blockade (video)

12 hours ago
Power play: Thailand set to slash electricity bills with tariff tweak Business News

Power play: Thailand set to slash electricity bills with tariff tweak

13 hours ago
Body of foreign man found in sea off Jomtien Beach Crime News

Body of foreign man found in sea off Jomtien Beach

13 hours ago
Chinese housekeeper suspected in 100 million baht theft in Pattaya Crime News

Chinese housekeeper suspected in 100 million baht theft in Pattaya

13 hours ago
Thai cop boyfriend charged over woman&#8217;s tragic death Crime News

Thai cop boyfriend charged over woman’s tragic death

13 hours ago
Tying the knot: Pattaya hosts free LGBTQ+ weddings Pattaya News

Tying the knot: Pattaya hosts free LGBTQ+ weddings

13 hours ago
Chill factor: Thailand braces for cold, frosty spell as mercury dips Thailand News

Chill factor: Thailand braces for cold, frosty spell as mercury dips

13 hours ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 17, 2025
232 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

8 hours ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

9 hours ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

9 hours ago
Pride and peril: Thai man caught &#8216;lion&#8217; about cub safety rules

Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

10 hours ago