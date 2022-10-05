Avalanche strikes mountaineering team in Indian Himalayas, 4 killed

An avalanche struck a mountaineering team in the Indian Himalayas yesterday morning, killing four people. Meanwhile, another 28 people are still missing.

The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering said the team had been training on a mountain in the northern state of Uttarakhand. The institute’s statement said the team was returning from a 5,670 metre peak when the avalanche hit. The team included 34 trainees and seven instructors.

The Indian Air Force, along with disaster response groups, launched a rescue operation, CNN reported. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted his sorrow about the incident yesterday.

Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. 1/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 4, 2022

This news comes after floods had wreaked havoc on Uttarakhand state back in August. Five people were killed in floods, and 12 had gone missing. A disaster management official said that choppers had been deployed to rescue people stuck in remote areas due to rain-related incidents.

After the deaths caused by floods, Uttarakhand has been hit by the losses of the mountaineers in the Himalayas. Hopefully, the rescuers will manage to find the 28 people who went missing.