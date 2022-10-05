Cannabis
Can foreigners legally grow cannabis in Thailand?
The Ministry of Public Health gave away one million cannabis plants to the people of Thailand in June for home cultivation. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dished out the plants to celebrate the removal of all parts of the cannabis plant from Thailand’s list of Category 5 illicit narcotics on June 9.
The plants were intended to be cultivated for medicinal purposes and also to be used as an ingredient in cooking e.g. for extra flavour in Tom Yam soup.
Female cannabis plants produce “buds” that are rich in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the compound that gets you “high.” Male plants do not produce buds and mostly contain cannabidiol (CBD) which does not get you high but has medicinal benefits.
Growing both male and female cannabis plants is legal in Thailand, with conditions:
- The grower must be at least 20 years old.
- The grower must not extract their cannabis into a product containing more than 0.2% THC (e.g. oil or edibles).
- The grower must register through the FDA’s ‘Plook Gan’ application.
Can foreigners grow cannabis at home in Thailand?
No – not unless they hold Thai citizenship.
To successfully register to grow cannabis at home via the ‘Plook Gan’ application, budding bud farmers must enter their Thai citizenship number.
The Thaiger contacted the Ministry of Public Health through their ‘Hemp Hotline’ to clarify the facts.
The ministry said, “foreigners cannot grow cannabis at home in Thailand without Thai citizenship.”
It is possible to gain Thai citizenship as a foreigner, but it’s a tall order. You have to meet the following eligibility criteria…
Who is eligible for Thai citizenship by naturalisation?
- You are at least 18 years old.
- You have lived in Thailand as a Permanent Resident for at least five years before applying.
- You must have been living in Thailand for those years on the same type of visa that you have at the time of application.
- You have a clean criminal record and are well-behaved.
- You are employed in Thailand.
- You can understand, speak, and be able to write the Thai language.
- You can sing the Thai National Anthem Sanserm Phra Baramee.
- You acquire at least 50 points out of 100 on the Points Based System of obtaining Thai Citizenship.
*These are not required if you:
- Are the spouse or child of someone who received their own Thai Citizenship through naturalisation.
- Are the husband of a Thai wife and wife of a Thai husband.
- Once held Thai Citizenship.
- Have acted in some way that is the benefit of Thailand.
Can foreigners buy cannabis in Thailand?
Don’t worry, foreigners can still benefit from Thailand’s liberal cannabis laws. It is completely legal for anyone, including tourists and foreigners, to purchase cannabis in Thailand so long as they are at least 20 years old and not pregnant or breastfeeding.
If you’re going to smoke cannabis in Thailand, be sure to do at home or at a registered venue. Smoking cannabis in public places is still a criminal offence if someone reports the smoker as causing “public nuisance.” If someone reports you smoking cannabis in a public place, you could face up to three months imprisonment and a fine of up to 25,000 baht, or both.
Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
4 Chinese fishermen lost at sea rescued near Phuket
3 year old and infant found lost on Pattaya’s Walking Street
5 underrated apps you need to use in Thailand this year
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
Cheeky taoist procession spices up Phuket’s veggie fest
Avalanche strikes mountaineering team in Indian Himalayas, 4 killed
Can foreigners legally grow cannabis in Thailand?
1-billion-baht tourism stimulus back on track
Ordination ceremony concert goes on despite flood
Flooding may impact Thailand’s tourism recovery
Young woman killed in hit-and-run in Chon Buri
Myanmar youth artists hold art challenge to raise awareness of country’s plight
“One For the Road” film is Thailand’s 25th Oscar attempt
Disabled lottery seller swindled out of one million baht
US, South Korea respond to North Korea’s missile over Japan with bombing drills
E-visa and visa drop boxes in India will help tourism
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of6 hours ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
Best of5 hours ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
SMART Visa8 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Environment2 days ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
-
Philippines2 days ago
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
-
Thailand2 days ago
Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand