World
2 Brits honoured for heroic efforts in Thai cave rescue
The University of Bristol has awarded 2 British cave divers with honourary degrees after recognising their heroic efforts in rescuing 12 boys and a man from a flooded cave in Thailand.
Linda Wilson, Vice-President of the University of Bristol’s Spelaeological Society, nominated John Volanthen, from Bristol, and Rick Stanton, from Coventry, for their honorary degrees.
Wilson hailed the 2 British men and the other rescue divers for performing an impossible task in rescuing 12 children and their football coach from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai Province in northern Thailand.
“Fortunately, by a combination of extraordinary courage and meticulous planning, they overcame all the odds and succeeded in one of the most extraordinary rescues that has ever been attempted, ultimately bringing out all 12 boys and their coach alive despite the most hazardous conditions imaginable.
“No one could better exemplify the values this University prizes – resilience, courage and outstanding skills – than Rick and John, who were to save the lives of so many others, while risking their own lives, daily, for the 15 days of this enormous rescue effort that held the world’s attention.”
The operation has been described as one of the greatest rescues of all time.
The Thai Government appealed to the men after heavy rain marooned 12 members of a junior football team and their coach from a cave complex in the north of the country.
The pair navigated 1.5 miles of constricted underwater passageways in near-zero visibility, against a fast-flowing, debris-strewn current, in a rescue that involved about 5,000 people
Against all the odds, 9 days after the rescue began, the 12 stranded boys, aged between 11-16, and their 25 year old coach were found on July 2, 2018. But that’s not half of it. The stranded team had little oxygen in their small air pocket, and with more monsoon rains predicted, time was running out.
Volanthen, who was 47 at the time, said he was confident of his own safety but confessed he was unsure he could save the boys and their coach.
“Having operated in difficult conditions, I was reasonably confident in being able to manage my own safety. For the boys, it was extremely dangerous. Trying to get them out was something that hadn’t been done before.”
With the help of an anaesthesiologist, each of the boys and their coach was injected with anaesthetic ketamine, the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and atropine, which slows the heart rate and reduces salivation. The unconscious boys were then dragged out of the submerged cave by the 2 Brits and a team of cave divers.
Stanton, who was 57 at the time, said the rescue was unprecedented and cannot be compared to anything else.
“It was a protracted two-and-a-half weeks and you had to think outside the box. We were literally writing the procedures, there was no manual — this had never been done before.”
The men also received George Medals, a non-military award for gallantry. Volanthen is an IT consultant, who remains a scout leader in his hometown of Long Ashton, just outside Bristol. Stanton was a firefighter for West Midlands Fire Service for 25 years.
The pair celebrated their honours after the graduation ceremony by diving together near Bristol.
SOURCE: Bristol.ac.uk
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Survey shows over 80% want legal casino complex in Thailand
British man beaten up and robbed in Pattaya, Thailand
‘A poll is just a poll’: Thailand’s PM Prayut unfazed by opposition’s popularity
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
2 Brits honoured for heroic efforts in Thai cave rescue
Grandmother stabbed more than 20 times in brutal murder in central Thailand
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
Thai MP and brother get 2 years jail for election fraud
Radisson’s ambitious plan to add 100 hotels to its Thailand portfolio by 2025
2 Chinese charged with attempted murder after making a f-arse of extortion attempt
Foreigners may have to pay more for hotels than Thais
Thai government plans Foreigner dual pricing for hotel rooms | GMT
Thaksin predicts the opposition parties will win election in a landslide
Thai officer caught on camera riding carelessly won’t be fined
Thailand News Today | Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
Shooter in Pattaya turns himself in after shooting at man in car
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
PayPal Thailand back this year for those with Thai ID Cards
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Economy3 days ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- Expats4 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
- Best of2 days ago
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
- Bangkok3 days ago
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
- Patong3 days ago
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
- Road deaths3 days ago
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Recent comments: