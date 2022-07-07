Grandmother stabbed more than 20 times in brutal murder in central Thailand

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man stabbed a 75 year old woman to death at her home in Phetchaburi province, central Thailand, on Tuesday.

The woman’s daughter, 39 year old Yok, said she had been unwell and had been taking sleeping pills. Yok woke up at noon to find her mother – 75 year old Suthasinee Phansawat – lying dead in a pool of blood at their family home in Cha-am district. Many of the family’s assets had been stolen from the house.

The elderly woman’s autopsy results revealed she had been stabbed more than 20 times in the chest, left arm, stomach and back. She had suffered 1 very severe stab wound to the chest.

Bloodstains in the living room, on the balcony and outside the property suggest the victim had been dragged around by the assailant.

CCTV footage shows a skinny Thai man breaking into the house with his face covered. After the brutal murder took place he is pictured once more leaving the property.

Police from Cha-am police station have launched a murder investigation. Police believe the murderer is a man from the local area.

SOURCE: Thai Rath