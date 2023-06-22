Tham Luang Cave rescue hero Narongsak Osatanakorn dies at 58

Photo via Nation Thailand.

Narongsak Osatanakorn, the 58 year old governor of Pathum Thani Province, has died from cancer at Siriraj Hospital at 6pm yesterday (June 21), Sanook reported. He was famously known for his role in coordinating the rescue operation of 13 people trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018, earning him the nickname ‘Governor of the Wild Boars.’

Born on June 1 1965 in Plaeng Yao District, Chachoengsao Province, Narongsak was the son of Prasan and Nuanchan Osatanakorn. He completed his lower secondary education at St. Louis School in Chachoengsao and upper secondary education at Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School. He later obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Kasetsart University in 1985, followed by a master’s degree in Geodetic Science and Surveying from Ohio State University, United States, in 1988.

Narongsak continued his studies at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, where he earned several more qualifications: a diploma in land law and property in 1992, a bachelor’s degree in law in 1993, a diploma in business information technology in 2002, and a master’s degree in political science in 2013.

In his government career, Narongsak held various high-ranking positions, such as inspector for the Ministry of Interior’s Region 7, senior consultant in survey engineering for the Department of Land under the Ministry of Interior, director of the Map Technology Office at the Department of Land, director of the National Land Parcel Mapping Centre, and assistant secretary-general at the Department of Land. Additionally, he served as a board member and secretary at various committees for land mapping standards, as well as a member and expert consultant at other geo-informatics and satellite technology organisations.

Narongsak was appointed as an inspector under the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of the Interior in 2016, before serving as the governor of Chiang Rai in 2017, Phayao in 2018, and Lampang in 2019. He was appointed as the governor of Pathum Thani in 2021 and held this position until his passing.

From June 23 to July 10, 2018, Narongsak led the heroic rescue of the 13 people trapped in Tham Luang Cave. These included 12 young football players of the Wild Boars team and their coach.

The boys and their coach had gone on a bike ride up into the forested hills to explore the Tham Luang Cave. They left their bikes at the mouth of the cave and entered, as they had done several times before. However, the cave then started to flood, blocking their way out.

For two weeks, Narongsak led the rescue operation of the boys. The elite Thai Navy Seals, the national police, and other rescue teams were called in, as well as local volunteers also pitched in. One diver even died in the process of saving the boys.

Narongsak’s funeral will be held at Wat Phra Si Mahathat in Bangkok’s Bang Khen District.