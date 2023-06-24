Tham Luang cave rescue heroes honoured on 5th anniversary

PHOTO: PR.Thailand

The fifth anniversary of the Tham Luang cave rescue will be observed with a merit-making ceremony honouring the deceased – including Nang Nom’s governor, Seaman Sam and Young Dom. The preparations for the ceremony have been initiated at various sacred spots within the park and will include a homage to the Lady of Nang Non.

PR.Thailand shared pictures of the preparations on their Facebook page yesterday. The commemoration ceremony is due to pay respects to the deceased Narongsak Osatanakorn, also known as Wild Boar Governor, Navy Mechanic Saman Kunan, widely recognised as Seaman Sam, and Duangpetch Phromthep or Young Dom. Alongside this, annual merits will be sought from the Lady of Nang Non and the revered objects in a ceremony marking five years since the cave rescue.

The event started today at 8am in the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non-National Park, in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province.

In related news, Narongsak Osatanakorn, the 58 year old governor of Pathum Thani Province, died of cancer on June 21 at Siriraj Hospital. He was famous for his role in coordinating the rescue of 13 people trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018, earning him the title of ‘Governor of the Wild Boars.’

Dom, one of 12 boys rescued in the Tham Luang cave rescue mission in northern Thailand nearly five years ago, died in England, where he went to study football. Dom fell and hit his head on the ground. First aid attempts were made, but Dom died shortly afterwards.

The 18-day operation to rescue 12 young footballers and their coach trapped in a Chiang Rai cave in July was Thailand’s most memorable event of 2018. Most notable for the outpouring of assistance from all over the world, as well as the inventive methods devised to extract the 13 young men.