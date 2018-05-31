Forensic police have been investigating the ‘Trunk’ market fire last Sunday night (just off Phang Nga Road, Phuket Town), while an executive of the Jatujak Phuket Company, Wannakorn Pattarapakorn, was visiting shop-holders to discuss options.

An executive of the Jatujak Phuket Company, Wannakorn Pattarapakorn says, “Some vendors still have products that they were able to salvage but don’t have a market to sell.”

“So, we have asked the land owner of the land near the old market to be used as a temporary market for this weekend (June 2-3) from 3pm to 9pm.”

“Tomorrow will be registered to sell at the temporary market. The temporary market will be opened every weekend. We have published to media and social media in order to invite people to the help these vendors.”

“Forensic police haven’t concluded the cause of Sunday’s fire yet. We will have to wait for the Phuket Municipality to decide whether we are permitted to rebuild the market or not.”

Invitation to people to come along this weekend from 3pm to the temporary market being constructed on next door land.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong