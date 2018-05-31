Bangkok police arrested three men and a woman on charges of alleged drug trafficking and seized 414,000 methamphetamine pills, 28 kilograms of crystal meth or “ice”, 18,000 ecstasy pills and 1.8 kg of ketamine in two related operations.

The arrests were announced at a press conference at the Metropolitan Police Bureau at noon on Thursday. The suspects were all between the ages of 21 and 34.

Pol Maj-General Ruechakorn Jornjarewut, deputy commissioner of the bureau, said the first arrest was made on Tuesday night after police were informed that a parcel posted at the Lak Si post office was found to contain 18,000 ecstasy pills.

After learning he was the sender, police arrested the 21 year old Apinan along with Jessadakorn Khamkhoon and Pawisara Boonchu at their condominium room in Bangkok’s Min Buri district on Tuesday night. They found 216,000 meth pills, 7 kgs of ice and 1 kg of ketamine in the room.

After the three suspects testified that they had bought the drugs from Sulaiman, police had them contact him to deliver 192,000 meth pills and 20 kgs of ice. The fourth person, Sulaiman, was arrested and the drugs seized in the Klong Toei district on Wednesday.

Additional drugs were found at Sulaiman’s house.

STORY: The Nation

- The Thaiger & The Nation