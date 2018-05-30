Forensic police have been investigating the ‘Trunk’ market fire last Sunday night (just off Phang Nga Road, Phuket Town), while an executive of the Jatujak Phuket Company, Wannakorn Pattarapakorn, was visiting shop-holders to discuss options.

Fire fighters at the Phuket City Municipality were notified of an incident on Phang Nga Road on Sunday night (May 27).

Mr Wannakorn says, “temporary tents will provide short term ‘shops’ for those selling products that they have salvaged from the fire. For sellers who have lost everything in their shop, we will give compensation because most of sellers have sold products here for at least 10 years. Some of them as long as 20 years.”

“We have to wait for the forensic police to find the cause of the fire. Sellers here don’t have any problems with each other. If we are permitted to rebuild it will take about five million baht.”

The market hopes to be trading again soon in temporary accommodation.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong