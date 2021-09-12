Connect with us

News

Suspect in Chiang Mai kidnapping faces 2 new charges

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Royal Thai Police cropped

Siew, the man who is suspected of being involved in the disappearance of the toddler “Nong Gina”, is facing 2 new charges: depriving a child under 15 of parental care and detaining a child, says the superintendent of Bo Luang police station, Kriangsak Prom-Uthai.

The toddler who is just shy of 2 years old went missing from her home last Sunday in Ban Huay Fak Dap in Chiang Mai, the northern Thai province, and was later found at a cave the following Wednesday. Siew claims he left her there as a sacrifice to the forest. The Mirror Foundation, an organisation dedicated to helping find missing persons, later said that they believe Nong Gina was kidnapped for more malevolent purposes.

The toddler is still at the Nakornping Hospital recuperating from her ordeal. She has suffered cuts and insect bites. Health officials say she will need time to recover both physically and mentally. Further, the health officials say they will provide a formal assessment of the girl’s condition at a later date, says the father.

Police are currently searching for the diaper Nong Gina was wearing at the time of her kidnapping, also, a cloth that Siew says he tied to his waist during the abduction.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
NCC1701A
2021-09-12 10:24
execute him. next case.
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-09-12 10:31
9 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Siew, the man who is suspected of being involved in the disappearance of the toddler “Nong Gina Time to dust off the good old Iron Maiden.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

NIDA poll suggests many Thais don’t think Prayut will be PM again
Crime42 mins ago

2 dogs found dead in Pattaya, owner suspects poisoning
News1 hour ago

Suspect in Chiang Mai kidnapping faces 2 new charges

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Captain arrested in Samut Sakhon for allegedly not paying workers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Sunday Covid Update: 180 deaths 14,029 new cases
Koh Samui16 hours ago

48 arrested at Covid-19 violating luxury Koh Samui birthday party
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Vietnam19 hours ago

Super Typhoon Chanthu and Tropical Storm Conson hit SE Asia
Bangkok20 hours ago

Study shows 99.7% of Bangkok wearing masks properly
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Covid-19 AFTERNOON UPDATE Saturday: provincial totals
Bangkok22 hours ago

Police launch mobile Covid-19 testing for officers and families
Crime23 hours ago

Kidnapped baby Nong Gina was not sexually assaulted
Hua Hin1 day ago

Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Phuket1 day ago

Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full
Thailand1 day ago

Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
ASEAN1 day ago

PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending