Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south

New phase targets sustainable progress in long-troubled southern provinces

Bright Choomanee
Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has concluded the initial stage of the government’s peace initiative, which seeks to balance security, economic, and peace efforts in Thailand’s deep south.

Phumtham has conducted several visits, engaging with senior defence and security officials to mediate peace in the region. During these visits, he met frontline workers, including local administrators, police station chiefs, and business operators, to explore practical solutions to the ongoing unrest in the area.

The delegation, comprising deputy defence permanent secretary Tharapong Malakham, National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuat, and Internal Security Operations Command secretary-general Wannapong Kotcharak, planned to spend the weekend in the region.

Phumtham expressed a desire to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the complex and sensitive issues affecting the southern border provinces, noting that this would be the final listening session for the present phase.

“There are still conflicting viewpoints. While we have reached some preliminary conclusions, diverse perspectives remain.”

Regarding potential personnel changes, Phumtham emphasised that suitability is crucial. He clarified, “It’s not about replacing the 4th Army Region Commander but restructuring to ensure we work as a team. I’ve already had private discussions with him and the army commander-in-chief.”

He highlighted the urgency of reform, indicating that decisions would be made following his upcoming visit to Malaysia.

Discussing peace talks, Phumtham mentioned that no mechanisms have been ruled out yet but noted that ineffective or irrelevant processes might be revised or discontinued.

While strategies for economic and security improvement have been developed, their current lack of integration has impeded progress. “We must align these elements if we are to resolve both economic issues and security tensions,” he remarked.

Phumtham affirmed that plans for economic development and security protection exist, though they currently lack coordination. He stressed that economic solutions must also mitigate security risks and that violence must be addressed urgently. Although there has been extensive consultation with security agencies, a unified strategy is still necessary, reported KhaoSod.

Dialogue about strategic direction must persist, even if previous plans have been announced.

Sunday, May 25, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

