Thailand prepares final strategy for Deep South peace

Is peace finally within reach for Thailand’s conflict-hit Deep South? A high-stakes mission next week may mark the turning point in ending decades of unrest in the southern border provinces.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has announced plans to visit Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat on April 26 and 27, in what could be the final round of consultations before a formal peace strategy is finalised.

“This discussion may be the final one before a conclusive strategy is drawn up in coordination with the strategy department. The details will then be reviewed and officially announced.”

The move follows recent talks between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, as Malaysia continues its role as facilitator in peace negotiations for the insurgency-prone region.

“Thailand welcomes this support in the interest of restoring peace,” Phumtham said, emphasising that the government remains committed to resolving the long-standing conflict that has plagued the Deep South for decades.

The minister’s visit will include meetings with business operators, district chiefs, police officers, and Internal Security Operations Command personnel, to gather on-the-ground insights before finalising the national security framework.

Phumtham also clarified that no final decision has yet been made regarding the composition of Thailand’s peace talks committee.

“The strategic direction for the three southern border provinces is still under consideration.”

A key development under review is the possible lifting of martial law in four districts within the region, a proposal already approved by the Cabinet during a mobile meeting held in Songkhla province. If implemented, it would mark a significant easing of military control in areas long under strict security measures.

“I would like to reiterate that the resolution of the problems in the three southern border provinces is progressing.”

Thousands of lives have been lost in the insurgency that has simmered in Thailand’s southernmost provinces for nearly two decades. With support from Malaysia and renewed political will from Bangkok, hopes are rising that a new era of peace could finally be within grasp, reported The Nation.