Thai teachers calls for safety amid rising southern violence

The Federation of Teachers Association of Thailand (FTT) has urged the government to enhance safety measures as violence intensifies in the southern regions, focusing on increased security for educators and students in high-risk areas.

Prathum Ruangrit, President of the Southern Teachers’ Federation, highlighted the need for the government to accelerate safety measures for schools, teachers, and students in the southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, as well as four districts in Songkhla.

“The unrest has left teachers and students in the conflict-affected areas living in fear as they are being targeted in attacks that threaten not only their lives and property, but also their mental well-being.”

The FTT’s call to action is indicative of rising concerns about the safety of educational staff in these unstable regions, particularly as schools are set to reopen.

The organisation is advocating for government intervention that includes proactive protection policies for students and educators in high-risk zones, deploying security forces at schools and along teachers’ commuting routes, and installing surveillance systems.

Additionally, the call includes implementing emergency alert mechanisms at all schools and special budget allocations for teacher welfare, which would cover hazard pay, relocation options, and family compensation, reported Bangkok Post.

Prathum also emphasised community involvement in fostering a safer environment, proposing measures such as village volunteer networks to monitor threats, strengthen school-community cooperation, and provide on-site mental health support with trained psychologists to assist trauma-affected individuals.

Previously, in April, 17 people were injured in two separate attacks that occurred in Narathiwat province on the night of April 20. The first incident involved a motorcycle bomb exploding beside the wall of the Koke Kian Police Station, causing damage to police quarters.

Approximately 30 minutes later, a second attack unfolded in Waeng district, where armed men launched a grenade and opened fire on a group of Thai Buddhists gathered for dinner outside a house. Seven individuals were wounded and transported to Sungai Kolok Hospital.