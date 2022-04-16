Thailand’s Songkran road deaths decrease by 20% since last year, officials say

Thailand’s Deputy Interior Minister says road deaths during Songkran reduced by 20% from last year, during the first four days between April 11-17. The first four days saw 1,195 road accidents, with 157 deaths, and 1,185 people injured. Last year there were 1,795 road accidents, with 192 people killed, and 1,818 injured, during the same four days.

Officials across the country have been ramping up road safety campaigns and protocols during Thailand’s infamous “Seven Dangerous Days”. Last week, a police major general said drunk drivers caught between April 11-17 would likely be jailed without suspension if convicted. Phuket police set up 11 checkpoints around the island to catch anyone drunk driving or driving dangerously and to help anyone in need. Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew’s goal for this year’s Songkran was to have zero casualties during the holiday.

Yesterday, Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Bunyamanee called on drivers to take precautions.

“Motorists should cooperate by avoiding actions that could cause fatal accidents, such as driving while drunk, speeding and ignoring safety gear”.

Out of the 1,195 accidents Thailand saw in the first four days, speeding is still the main cause, with motorcyclists playing a major role. The second most common reason for the incidents is drink driving. Since the start of Songkran, Chiang Mai had the highest number of accidents at 44. Nakhon Si Thammarat had the highest combined injuries at 43, and Lampang has had the most deaths at 7.

Thai roads are among the world’s deadliest, with road accidents claiming 32.7 lives for every 100,000 people, or 25,000 per year on average.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand