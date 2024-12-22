Pipe bomb attack injures four officers at Narathiwat base

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A brazen attack occurred yesterday, December 21, as assailants hurled a pipe bomb at the Border Patrol Police base in Narathiwat, leaving four officers with minor injuries. The incident, captured on CCTV, has prompted a manhunt ordered by local police.

At approximately 6.37pm, the incident unfolded at the Border Patrol Police Operation Base 934, located in Bura Pue, Kokkien subdistrict, within Narathiwat province. The commanding officer, Weerayut Tasiphan, received reports of an explosive device being thrown at the checkpoint, injuring four officers. Immediate assistance from the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was requested to assess the site.

Advertisements

The scene of the attack was identified as a tent opposite the operation base, on the inbound route from the airport towards Narathiwat city. Evidence of the exploded pipe bomb was evident with a 3-inch deep crater and scattered debris.

The police collected these remains as evidence. The injured officers were identified as Sakarin Sittisakorn, Poom Boontawi, Komphet Ngoypadphan, and Pongpanot Khotphan, all experiencing chest tightness and ringing in the ears. They were promptly taken to Narathiwat Ratchanakarin Hospital for medical care.

Investigations revealed that the attack was orchestrated by four individuals on two motorcycles. The assailant riding a pillion on the second motorcycle launched the explosive at the officers stationed in the tent. The attackers then sped away before the device detonated, resulting in the injuries sustained by the officers, reported KhaoSod.

The local commanding officer, Weerayut, reviewed CCTV footage installed on a utility pole near the tent. The footage successfully captured the assailants’ actions, leading to the instruction for law enforcement to trace the escape route using additional surveillance cameras.

Advertisements

In related news, an explosive attack targeted a police truck in Pattani, injuring five officers when a bomb planted on a motorcycle was detonated remotely. The incident occurred at 2.40pm on November 14 near the Tanyong Dalo Bridge in Yaring district.