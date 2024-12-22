Phuket enhances travel with US$190.7 million investment in secondary roads

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 13:07, 22 December 2024| Updated: 13:09, 22 December 2024
104 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket officials are making strides in reducing traffic congestion by developing secondary roads across the island. The initiative aims to ease transportation challenges and enhance access to key tourist destinations.

Jakkrapong Thamuntree, head of the Phuket Department of Rural Roads, outlined the progress of these projects at a press conference at Phuket Provincial Hall, with the meeting presided over by Governor Sophon Suwanarat. The plan involves upgrading 20 rural roads, covering more than 126 kilometres, as part of the Phuket Provincial Development Plan.

The road improvements are designed to provide better connectivity to popular tourist spots and piers, thus ensuring a smoother travel experience for both locals and tourists. Jakkrapong detailed that the plan includes significant enhancements to roads leading to major attractions and essential piers.

Key tourist access routes include Rural Road 4018, a 13.2 kilometres stretch linking Route 4031 to Baan Khoktanode, facilitating access to Nai Thon Beach, Banana Beach, and Layan Beach. Another significant route is Rural Road 4055, a 2.909 kilometres connection from Route 4029 to Patong Beach, Bangla Walking Street, and Tri Trang Beach.

Additionally, Rural Road 4038 offers a 7.816 kilometres path to Bang Wad Dam from Route 4020, while Rural Road 3030 provides a 10.680 kilometres link from Route 402 to Baan Kathu, enabling access to the Phuket Mining Museum and easing travel from the airport to Patong Beach.

Rural Road 4027, a 2.5 kilometres road, connects Route 4031 to Nai Yang National Park, benefiting areas like Nai Yang Beach, Mai Khao Beach, and Sirinat National Park. Rural Road 4009, with its 2.705 kilometres span, leads to Rawai Beach, Laem Phromthep, Windmill Viewpoint, and Kata Beach.

Phuket roads

The enhancement of pier connection roads includes Rural Road 4005, a 9.505 kilometres path to Laem Sai Pier, Rural Road 4007, a 6.737 kilometres road to Ao Po Pier, and Rural Road 4003, a 3.4 kilometres connection to Yamu Pier.

The Phuket Rural Highways District has allocated considerable funds for these developments. For the fiscal year 2024, 31 projects were launched with a budget of US$190.7 million. These projects included seven road and bridge maintenance projects costing US$79 million and 24 safety management projects with a budget of US$111.7 million.

Looking ahead to 2025, plans are in place for 18 projects with a budget of US$136 million, consisting of five road and bridge maintenance projects for US$49.5 million and 13 safety management projects costing US$86.5 million, reported The Phuket News.

“The initiative is expected to significantly improve convenience, speed, and safety for travellers, elevate road safety standards, and bolster Phuket’s position as a premier international tourist destination,” Jakkrapong remarked.

Governor Sophon emphasised the significance of these secondary road developments, noting their role in enhancing Phuket’s infrastructure and supporting the island’s long-term economic growth and sustainability, according to an official report of the meeting.

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

