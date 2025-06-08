Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault

On June 7, police apprehended 58 year old Paitoon (surname withheld) in Chanthaburi province for indecent assault using force in public. The arrest was made under a warrant issued by the Chanthaburi Provincial Court dated May 13 last year.

The incident took place in 2024 when Paitoon lived in Chanthaburi and had become acquainted with a 40 year old neighbour, referred to as A (alias). An argument over personal matters escalated between the two, during which Paitoon, unable to win the verbal exchange, resorted to physical actions.

He forcibly pulled A towards him, kissing her cheek, and then proceeded to touch her inappropriately, all in front of several witnesses in the area.

Feeling humiliated, A promptly filed a report at the Tak Phram Police Station. Following the complaint, the police successfully tracked down and arrested Paitoon.

During the investigation, Paitoon confessed to the charges, leading to his transfer to Tak Phram Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 34 year old man was arrested at a condominium in Bang Sue, Bangkok, following an investigation into allegations of indecent behaviour.

Pirapong faces charges based on a warrant from the Nakhon Si Thammarat court for inappropriate conduct involving a person over 15 years old, involving the use of force in a public place that caused distress and humiliation.

The incident took place in 2023 when a 30 year old man, referred to by the pseudonym A, was using a restroom at a petrol station in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Mueang district. Pirapong allegedly followed him, climbed over a partition, and secretly recorded the victim with his mobile phone.

When the victim noticed the filming and raised an alarm, the suspect fled the scene. The victim then reported the case to the local police.

Further investigations confirmed Pirapong as the suspect. Although a summons was issued, negotiations between the parties failed, resulting in Pirapong fleeing.