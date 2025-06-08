Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault

Court-issued warrant leads to capture

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
236 1 minute read
Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault
Picture courtesy of Kaojorleuk

On June 7, police apprehended 58 year old Paitoon (surname withheld) in Chanthaburi province for indecent assault using force in public. The arrest was made under a warrant issued by the Chanthaburi Provincial Court dated May 13 last year.

The incident took place in 2024 when Paitoon lived in Chanthaburi and had become acquainted with a 40 year old neighbour, referred to as A (alias). An argument over personal matters escalated between the two, during which Paitoon, unable to win the verbal exchange, resorted to physical actions.

He forcibly pulled A towards him, kissing her cheek, and then proceeded to touch her inappropriately, all in front of several witnesses in the area.

Feeling humiliated, A promptly filed a report at the Tak Phram Police Station. Following the complaint, the police successfully tracked down and arrested Paitoon.

Related Articles

During the investigation, Paitoon confessed to the charges, leading to his transfer to Tak Phram Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 34 year old man was arrested at a condominium in Bang Sue, Bangkok, following an investigation into allegations of indecent behaviour.

Pirapong faces charges based on a warrant from the Nakhon Si Thammarat court for inappropriate conduct involving a person over 15 years old, involving the use of force in a public place that caused distress and humiliation.

The incident took place in 2023 when a 30 year old man, referred to by the pseudonym A, was using a restroom at a petrol station in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Mueang district. Pirapong allegedly followed him, climbed over a partition, and secretly recorded the victim with his mobile phone.

When the victim noticed the filming and raised an alarm, the suspect fled the scene. The victim then reported the case to the local police.

Further investigations confirmed Pirapong as the suspect. Although a summons was issued, negotiations between the parties failed, resulting in Pirapong fleeing.

Latest Thailand News
Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani Road deaths

Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani

7 minutes ago
Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud Crime News

Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud

27 minutes ago
Worker&#8217;s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death Bangkok News

Worker’s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death

54 minutes ago
Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives Road deaths

Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives

2 hours ago
Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident Thailand News

Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident

3 hours ago
Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht Crime News

Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht

3 hours ago
Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid Crime News

Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault Crime News

Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault

3 hours ago
Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead South Thailand News

Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead

3 hours ago
Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted Crime News

Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted

4 hours ago
Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road Bangkok News

Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road

4 hours ago
Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded Thailand News

Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded

4 hours ago
Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout Northern Thailand News

Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout

4 hours ago
Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military Thailand News

Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 38 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 38 provinces in Thailand

5 hours ago
Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale Thailand News

Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale

22 hours ago
Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video) Thailand News

Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video)

23 hours ago
Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels Phuket News

Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels

23 hours ago
2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution Pattaya News

2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution

24 hours ago
5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht Thailand News

5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht

24 hours ago
Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck Bangkok News

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck

1 day ago
Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers Business News

Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers

1 day ago
Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets Phuket News

Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets

1 day ago
‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again Pattaya News

‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again

1 day ago
Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district Bangkok News

Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
236 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai drug lord extradited after fleeing with 7.9 million meth pills

Thai drug lord extradited after fleeing with 7.9 million meth pills

3 days ago
Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai

Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai

3 days ago
Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash

Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash

3 days ago
Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

4 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x