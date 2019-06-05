Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang

PHOTOS: DMCR

A baby dugong, which was found lost in Krabi two months ago, has been given the name ‘Marium’ and continues to be cared for at a dugong nursery in Trang.

The baby dugong, found on a Krabi beach, was taken back to its home area in Trang, southern Thailand, on April 30.

Read more about the wayward baby dugong’s discovery HERE.

The female baby dugong is now six months old. She’s been in good care in Koh Libong in Trang. Her name means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’. The Dugong is one of Thailand ‘reserved animals’ and is considered a signature species for the region – a favourite for local fishermen and tourists.

Officials say that when the baby dugong is older and stronger, it will be released back to the wild in the open sea off Trang.

Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang | News by The Thaiger Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang | News by The Thaiger Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang | News by The Thaiger

 



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Chiang Mai

Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai

June 5, 2019

Grab, the nemesis of the old taxi and red bus network in Chiang Mai, has signed an agreement with government and private sector partners to establish the Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network. It is the first such partnership in South East Asia.

Thai aim is to reduce Chiang Mai’s public transport footprint by 35% within the next five years. The goal is to replace 450 LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) Tuk Tuks with electric versions as soon as this year.

Grab has launched the region’s first Grab ‘TukTuk Electric’ to allow locals and tourists to easily book transport through the Grab app.

The selling point to suspicious taxi and tuk tuk drivers is that the new service will create better income-earning opportunities using the electric vehicles as they can enjoy up to 80% in fuel costs savings. As an example, an LPG Tuk Tuk fuel bill is about 6,000 baht. This compares to the 1,400 baht monthly bill for charging an Grab electric TukTuk.

Grab also says that drivers will benefit from greater demand with the Grab App making bookings easier and faster for locals and tourists.

Chiang Mai already has many of the Grab businesses running including JustGrab, Grab RodDaeng and GrabFood.

Grab is seeing Chiang Mai as a viable test-case which they intend to propose to the Thai government as a roll-out for the entire country.

The new Grab Electric Tuk Tuks are already being hailed by the deputy governor of Chiang Mai, Wirun Panthewee, as an excellent step forward.

“Chiang Mai has initiated several projects aimed at transforming city management in all spheres in response to the Smart City vision. Over the past year, we have improved the infrastructure in the Nimmanhaemin area under the Smart Nimman project where the development of transportation has been our top priority, so as to increase the efficiency of public transportation, reduce air pollution, elevate the quality of life for the people and move towards Smart Mobility.”

Meanwhile, the country head for Grab Thailand, Tarin Thaniyavarn, says the new roll-out of electric tuk tuts in Chiang is a first for South East Asia.

“We are committed to invest in the smart mobility future of Thailand and bring about cleaner, safer and more efficient mobility solutions for Thais. In partnership with the Chiang Mai government and industry partners, we want to actively contribute towards Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network’s goal of a less-polluted and less-congested Chiang Mai city.

Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand

June 5, 2019

Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand | The Thaiger

“Two trends will develop in Southeast Asia. The first is new operators of EV taxi fleets such as cars and motorcycles, and the second is electric buses for public transport.”

Justin Wu, head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) says the electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive and unaffordable for individual buyers in Thailand and ASEAN.

Mr. Wu says countries in South East Asia have sales of roughly 12 million motorbikes annually, led by Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia. BNEF forecasts prices of EVs, such as cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, will remain unaffordable for individual buyers in South East Asia, including Thailand.

The global electric-vehicle fleet reached 5 million last year, according to BNEF, supported by 632,000 public charging outlets around the world. Under a scenario where EVs hit 30 percent market share by 2030, the International Energy Agency projects a need for somewhere between 14 million and 30 million public chargers deployed globally to serve regular passenger vehicles.

“Countries in this region (SE Asia) are emerging markets and each should start with adoption of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport vehicles. China has yet to develop fully, but prices for battery EVs there are very cheap for motorists.”

For Thailand, BNEF expects two-wheelers to lead the EV market going forward, as electric motorbikes have the most registrations for EVs at the Land Transport Department.

“Once each Asean country can adopt EVs for public transport and spread charging stations across the country, the cost of EVs will drop with the start of local manufacturing.”

SOURCE: Bloomberg

Environment

Not everyone is happy with the closure of Thailand’s National Park hot spots

June 4, 2019

Not everyone is happy with the closure of Thailand’s National Park hot spots | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sunrise Divers

Nature happy. Tour operators unhappy. The closure, albeit temporary, of several of Thailand’s favourite marine national parks and coastal sites, is not universally supported. As the country’s tourist growth plateaus, the baht remains strong and hungry tour operators battle for the same tourist dollar, having many of the most popular attractions struck off their tour list is causing pain for their bottomline.

  • Maya Bay closed indefinitely
  • Similan and Surin islands in the Andaman Seaclosed for monsoon
  • Samae San islandNavy closure with no date for re-opening

Additionally some wet and windy days will be deemed unattractive or unsafe for tour boats to operate making the situation even more difficult and unpredictable. Local tour operators are complaining that random information and closure dates, and reopening dates, put them at a disadvantage as they try and secure bookings at this time.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Phuriwat Limthavornrat, president of the Association of Domestic Travel, says that the authorities appear to close down these favourite tour destinations without any thought for the tour businesses and the tourists that are inconvenienced.

“Even though many operators agree with closing marine national parks, they would like authorities to notify them of the duration of the closure and how the places will be restored during the period.”

“The government should inform related tourism organisations in advance, instead of making abrupt announcements.”

While some of the National Park and beach closures may affect tourism, diving operators say the measures have so far had little impact on the diving business, thanks to plenty of beaches and dive spots elsewhere in the country.

Nivach Rungruangkanokkul, owner of DiveDD, said the ban may not affect scuba diving, but snorkelling and skin diving groups normally go into the water near beaches and these activities can damage the ecosystem because of participants’ lack of awareness or if they panic underwater, according to the Bangkok Post.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

