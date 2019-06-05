Connect with us

Pattaya

Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

Pattaya police have arrested a ladyboy who stole money from a British tourist’s pocket. Pattaya police were hunting for the ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of the British man in Pattaya City along Walking Street this week.

Read more about the story HERE.

Police continued their investigation to track down the suspect after the British man made an official complaint, including security footage as evidence. Police have now arrested 29 year old ladyboy Wilart ‘Nan Soi 8’ Wongsuwan at her room in South Pattaya.

She told police she had been unemployed and was drunk at the time of the crime. She admitted to fleecing the British man and removing 20,000 baht from the man’s pockets. She told police she had spent all the money. She faces charges of ‘night theft’, according to the Pattaya Police.

Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand | News by The Thaiger Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pattaya Message

Pattaya police are hunting for a ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of a British man in Pattaya City this week.

Pattaya Message reports that 49 year old Anthony O’Malley, a British national, yesterday presented a video clip from a CCTV camera to the Pattaya Police. He told police he had 20,000 baht in his pockets before it was stolen.

He told police that the incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday at the South Pattaya Walking Street.  The CCTV footage shows the suspect talking with Mr Anthony, who admits he was drunk. Mr Anthony says she skilfully stole money from his pants whilst talking to him.

Police are continuing their investigation and using the CCTV evidence to help find the suspect.

หนุ่มใหญ่ชาวเมืองผู้ดีโชว์วงจรปิดจับภาพชัดแก๊งกะเทยลวงกระเป๋าสูญเงินสองหมื่น ผู้สื่อข่าวได้รับการเปิดเผยกล้องวงจรปิดจาก MR.ANTHONY O’MALLEY อายุ 49 ปี สัญชาติอังกฤษ ได้นำกล้องวงจรปิดจับภาพขณะถูกคนร้ายล้วงกระเป๋าลักทรัพย์สินไป เหตุเกิดเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 03.30 ของวันที่ 2 มิถุนายน ที่ผ่านมา ภายในว๊อกกิ้ง สตรีท พัทยาใต้ มีทรัพย์สินเป็นเงินสกุลต่างประเทศสูญหายไป 500 ปอนด์ เป็นเงินไทยประมาณ 20,000 บาท จึงได้เข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์กับพนักงานสอบสวน สภ.เมืองพัทยาไว้แล้ว ซึ่งกล้องวงจรสามารถจับภาพไว้ได้ชัดเจน โดยผู้เสียหายเสื้อขาวอยู่ในอาการมึนเมา มีผู้ก่อเหตุแต่งกายเป็นหญิงลักษณะคล้ายสาวประเภทสอง รูปร่างสูงใหญ่ เดินเข้ามาพูดคุยกับนักท่องเที่ยว แล้วใช้มือขวาล้วงเข้าไปในกางเกงหยิบเอากระเป๋าเงินออกไป แล้วขยับออกไปยืนสูบบุหรี่เหมือนไม่มีอะไรเกิดขึ้น โดยที่ผู้เสียหายยังไม่รู้ตัว หลังเกิดเหตุผู้เสียหายจึงเดินทางเข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์และนำกล้องวงจรปิดมามอบให้เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจไว้เป็นหลักฐานดังกล่าว อย่างไรก็ตามการกระทำเช่นนี้ถือเป็นการทำลายถาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยวของประเทศ และเมืองพัทยาโดยตรง จึงอยากให้เจ้าหน้าที่เร่งติดตามจับกลุ่มแก๊งผู้ก่อเหตุมาดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย เพิ่มการคุมเข้มในการตรึงกำลังเพื่อป้องกันเหตุ เพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวที่จะเดินทางเข้ามาเที่ยวยังประเทศไทยและเมืองพัทยาด้วย

Posted by Pattaya Message on Monday, June 3, 2019

 

Continue Reading

Pattaya

One dead, seven injured as car collides with bus in Chon Buri

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

One dead, seven injured as car collides with bus in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

A female driver has died and seven others sustained injuries after a sedan collided with a shuttle bus in Chon Buri last night. A snake was also a victim of the incident.

Banglamung Police were notified of the incident on Rong Poa Road in Banglamung, Chon Buri last night. Police and emergency responders arrived to find a damaged shuttle bus overturned in the roadside ditch. Seven people inside the bus sustained injuries. Nearby they found a damaged sedan. Inside they found the body of a woman who was later identified as 45 year old Panghom Maingam.

The 38 year old shuttle bus driver says the sedan was trying to avoid something when it collided with the bus. However police are continuing their investigation into the fatality.

One dead, seven injured as car collides with bus in Chon Buri | News by The Thaiger One dead, seven injured as car collides with bus in Chon Buri | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Runners run into a herd of Thai wild elephants, two injured

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Runners run into a herd of Thai wild elephants, two injured | The Thaiger

Runners in a Chon Buri trail running event over the weekend ran into a herd of wild elephants.

One of the runners was injured during yesterday’s encounter.

Volunteers revealed that the injured runner was among those participating in the 25 kilometre run along the Ploung Thong Trail in Chon Buri’s Bo Thong district.

A volunteer told national park officials that they wee at the 10 kilometre mark of the course when they ran into the herd.

“Forestry officials fired some shots to scare off the giants but without success. The runners had to make a dash for it and one of them fell during the escape and broke her arm.”

Trakoon Sawan-arom, the kamnan of Tambon Ploung Thong and the chairperson of the event-organising committee, says that apart from the runner who fell, another was injured because a wild elephant hit her with its trunk.

“Forestry officials helped the injured runners out of the trail course and rushed them to hospital,” he said, adding that he had already visited them at a local hospital. He has denied rumours that a wild elephant stomped on a runner.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 622 hours ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 625 hours ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 626 hours ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล23 hours ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล2 days ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 days ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 days ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 days ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย4 days ago

ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง5 days ago

ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป] | The Thaiger
บันเทิง5 days ago

ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ | The Thaiger
รีวิวหนัง5 days ago

รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป] | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 626 days ago

นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล6 days ago

คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”

Trending