Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand | The Thaiger

Pattaya police have arrested a ladyboy who stole money from a British tourist’s pocket. Pattaya police were hunting for the ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of the British man in Pattaya City along Walking Street this week.

Police continued their investigation to track down the suspect after the British man made an official complaint, including security footage as evidence. Police have now arrested 29 year old ladyboy Wilart ‘Nan Soi 8’ Wongsuwan at her room in South Pattaya.

She told police she had been unemployed and was drunk at the time of the crime. She admitted to fleecing the British man and removing 20,000 baht from the man’s pockets. She told police she had spent all the money. She faces charges of ‘night theft’, according to the Pattaya Police.





