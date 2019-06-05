Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Pattaya police have arrested a ladyboy who stole money from a British tourist’s pocket. Pattaya police were hunting for the ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of the British man in Pattaya City along Walking Street this week.
Read more about the story HERE.
Police continued their investigation to track down the suspect after the British man made an official complaint, including security footage as evidence. Police have now arrested 29 year old ladyboy Wilart ‘Nan Soi 8’ Wongsuwan at her room in South Pattaya.
She told police she had been unemployed and was drunk at the time of the crime. She admitted to fleecing the British man and removing 20,000 baht from the man’s pockets. She told police she had spent all the money. She faces charges of ‘night theft’, according to the Pattaya Police.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Pattaya
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pattaya Message
Pattaya police are hunting for a ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of a British man in Pattaya City this week.
Pattaya Message reports that 49 year old Anthony O’Malley, a British national, yesterday presented a video clip from a CCTV camera to the Pattaya Police. He told police he had 20,000 baht in his pockets before it was stolen.
He told police that the incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday at the South Pattaya Walking Street. The CCTV footage shows the suspect talking with Mr Anthony, who admits he was drunk. Mr Anthony says she skilfully stole money from his pants whilst talking to him.
Police are continuing their investigation and using the CCTV evidence to help find the suspect.
หนุ่มใหญ่ชาวเมืองผู้ดีโชว์วงจรปิดจับภาพชัดแก๊งกะเทยลวงกระเป๋าสูญเงินสองหมื่น ผู้สื่อข่าวได้รับการเปิดเผยกล้องวงจรปิดจาก MR.ANTHONY O’MALLEY อายุ 49 ปี สัญชาติอังกฤษ ได้นำกล้องวงจรปิดจับภาพขณะถูกคนร้ายล้วงกระเป๋าลักทรัพย์สินไป เหตุเกิดเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 03.30 ของวันที่ 2 มิถุนายน ที่ผ่านมา ภายในว๊อกกิ้ง สตรีท พัทยาใต้ มีทรัพย์สินเป็นเงินสกุลต่างประเทศสูญหายไป 500 ปอนด์ เป็นเงินไทยประมาณ 20,000 บาท จึงได้เข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์กับพนักงานสอบสวน สภ.เมืองพัทยาไว้แล้ว ซึ่งกล้องวงจรสามารถจับภาพไว้ได้ชัดเจน โดยผู้เสียหายเสื้อขาวอยู่ในอาการมึนเมา มีผู้ก่อเหตุแต่งกายเป็นหญิงลักษณะคล้ายสาวประเภทสอง รูปร่างสูงใหญ่ เดินเข้ามาพูดคุยกับนักท่องเที่ยว แล้วใช้มือขวาล้วงเข้าไปในกางเกงหยิบเอากระเป๋าเงินออกไป แล้วขยับออกไปยืนสูบบุหรี่เหมือนไม่มีอะไรเกิดขึ้น โดยที่ผู้เสียหายยังไม่รู้ตัว หลังเกิดเหตุผู้เสียหายจึงเดินทางเข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์และนำกล้องวงจรปิดมามอบให้เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจไว้เป็นหลักฐานดังกล่าว อย่างไรก็ตามการกระทำเช่นนี้ถือเป็นการทำลายถาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยวของประเทศ และเมืองพัทยาโดยตรง จึงอยากให้เจ้าหน้าที่เร่งติดตามจับกลุ่มแก๊งผู้ก่อเหตุมาดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย เพิ่มการคุมเข้มในการตรึงกำลังเพื่อป้องกันเหตุ เพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวที่จะเดินทางเข้ามาเที่ยวยังประเทศไทยและเมืองพัทยาด้วย
Posted by Pattaya Message on Monday, June 3, 2019
Pattaya
One dead, seven injured as car collides with bus in Chon Buri
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
A female driver has died and seven others sustained injuries after a sedan collided with a shuttle bus in Chon Buri last night. A snake was also a victim of the incident.
Banglamung Police were notified of the incident on Rong Poa Road in Banglamung, Chon Buri last night. Police and emergency responders arrived to find a damaged shuttle bus overturned in the roadside ditch. Seven people inside the bus sustained injuries. Nearby they found a damaged sedan. Inside they found the body of a woman who was later identified as 45 year old Panghom Maingam.
The 38 year old shuttle bus driver says the sedan was trying to avoid something when it collided with the bus. However police are continuing their investigation into the fatality.
Pattaya
Runners run into a herd of Thai wild elephants, two injured
Runners in a Chon Buri trail running event over the weekend ran into a herd of wild elephants.
One of the runners was injured during yesterday’s encounter.
Volunteers revealed that the injured runner was among those participating in the 25 kilometre run along the Ploung Thong Trail in Chon Buri’s Bo Thong district.
A volunteer told national park officials that they wee at the 10 kilometre mark of the course when they ran into the herd.
“Forestry officials fired some shots to scare off the giants but without success. The runners had to make a dash for it and one of them fell during the escape and broke her arm.”
Trakoon Sawan-arom, the kamnan of Tambon Ploung Thong and the chairperson of the event-organising committee, says that apart from the runner who fell, another was injured because a wild elephant hit her with its trunk.
“Forestry officials helped the injured runners out of the trail course and rushed them to hospital,” he said, adding that he had already visited them at a local hospital. He has denied rumours that a wild elephant stomped on a runner.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang
Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays?
Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai
Thanathorn and Prayut officially nominated as Thai PM candidates
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
And then there were three. Bidding for Airport duty free concession.
Democrats side with Palang Pracharat before today’s PM vote
One injured in Patong Hill collision between two minivans & two sedans
Four suspects arrested after body found in Wichit forest, Phuket
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
Last minute deal secures Prayut’s PM vote in today’s Thai parliamentary sitting
Future Forward candidates say they’ve been offered up to 120M baht to vote for Prayut as PM
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
Trending
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Bangkok2 days ago
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
-
Bangkok22 hours ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
-
Hot News2 days ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
-
Election1 day ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Uncategorized22 hours ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย
-
Pattaya1 day ago
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO