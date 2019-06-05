Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays? | The Thaiger

Business
Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays?
Thai travellers who are booking through Airbnb are discovering new ‘off the beaten track’ destinations. Globally, Airbnb identifies some of the top trending destinations based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year *. And when we say growth, we mean mega growth!
The top choices are:
• Valenciennes, France (704%)
• Changsha, China (695%)
• Matsudo, Japan (476%)
• Marigot, St. Martin (467%)
• Wuhan, China (454%)
• Dorado, Puerto Rico (449%)
• Yeosu, South Korea (408%)
• Bragg Creek, Canada (382%)
Thai Airbnb travellers are searching both overseas and domestically for their summer travel fix with major cities and island resorts their top picks. The top destinations for Thai guests booking Airbnb are ranked according to the percentage growth in bookings over the same time last year *.
The go-to popular winners for Thai travellers are:
• Bali, Indonesia (206%);
• Taipei, Taiwan (156%);
• Hong Kong (80%);
• Bangkok (60%);
• Samui (41%);
• Sapporo, Japan (29%);
Thailand remains a favoured destination for many families travelling this summer. The top three source markets based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year** are predictably China (58%) followed by the Russian Federation (39%) and the UK (84%).
Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Bangkok are the top three travel destinations in Thailand for overseas families this summer according to Airbnb’s booking trends.
*Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.
**Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings specifying that a child or infant is coming on the trip made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.
And then there were three. Bidding for Airport duty free concession.
Only three Thai bidders – King Power Duty Free, a consortium led by Bangkok Airways, and a bid by Royal Orchid Hotel – remain in play as the companies attempt to win the licence to run duty-free shops at the Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai international airports.
The Central Department Store bid has formerly dropped out of the bidding process being run by Airports of Thailand (AoT).
The three companies put in their bid envelopes yesterday. The Central Department Store bid was a ‘no show’.
The three remaining bidders will present technical aspects of their offer which will be discussed by the AoT Board before they finally open the bid-price envelopes next Monday. The AoT will announce the winner of the bid process before the end of next Monday, according to a spokesperson for the AoT Board.
King Power Duty Free have already won the main prize – the concession to run duty free outlets at the country’s largest airport, Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok – after being awarded the contract by the AoT last week.
Phuket’s new town planning code will radically change island
Thailand’s Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is finalising sweeping new development regulations for Phuket. The island’s MICE industry is expected to be a big winner from the proposed changes (more below).
In April the draft regulations were issued for public comment and it is expected the new set of rules will come into effect over the next year, pending reviews by the Ministry of Interior.
The biggest change in the regulations will be implementation of a FAR allocation (floor area ratio) to land size that is typically used in urban locations to manage density, according to Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com.
“The existing Town & Planning act expires in March 2020 and drafts are circulating for local input, as this is a national framework under the Ministry of the Interior. The shift to a FAR based urban-type zoning and development framework is a logical move and addresses the reality of the island becoming an urbanised entity. It’s certainly a move in the right direction.”
“Expect a rapid escalation of permit applications by developers looking to get in front of the changes over the next few months, though its not yet clear when the final rules will come into effect.”
Meanwhile, Phuket’s MICE industry (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), are about to get a big infrastructure boost. As south east asia’s most popular holiday island for decades, it has suffered from not being able to host large meetings due to the lack of facilities for anything other than small conferences and events. That’s about to change according to Thapana Boonyapravit, president of the Thai Association for Town Planning.
He notes that the boom is made possible by a new town planning blueprint to regulate land use and infrastructure development.
Controversially, the report includes new developments along the crowded west coast and would allow developers to construct buildings up to 15 storeys high along the coast. And up to 25 storeys high in the centre areas of the island.
But Khun Thapana says that the new town plan provisions could attract up to 300 billion baht of investment for the island.
- Government plans to spend one billion baht constructing four convention centres, each with a 3,000 pax capacity
- A MICE district will be constructed near Patong Beach in the next five years
- Roads to the Airport will be upgraded and new public bus serves added
- A new Airport would be constructed at a cost of 70 billion baht
- 280 billion baht budget to construct 70,000 new residential homes
Khun Thapana says that the full implementation of the new town planning blueprint will drive up property prices by two or three times.
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes
Patong’s best known businessmen and local identity Peechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin, son of long-serving Patong Mayor Pian Keesin, has posted claims saying that “state sponsored extortion”, in the form of taxes, is forcing prices up for tourists. His post, along with photos of empty Patong streets, says the charges are forcing businesses out and tourists to leave.
“Patong is now facing economic problems as it is now the low season, as well as the country’s economic situation. Not many tourists are in Patong.”
“At the same time with the new tax calculation the Excise Department are trying to take 11% tax from the income of entertainment operators each month.”
He paints a gloomy picture for the party town which, despite incredible growth over the past two decades, sees its allure fading amongst a maturing Phuket tourism industry and changing customer demographic.
“About 35 percent of the entertainment operators have closed down. Many people are being unemployed.”
Prab says it’s only a matter of time before prices for tourists would rise, that’s on top of the high baht which means that many world currencies are not going as far in Thailand as they used to. Prab says the situation in Patong was already very quiet and this tax would make matters worse.
His main points from the extended editorial (translated)…
- People were running scared.
- Tourists and investors were disappearing.
- New excise is 11% up.
- The local authority have “clearly never been businessmen”.
- The local people are not happy and leaving in droves.
- They don’t want ‘fools’ running the local authorities.
Khun Prab also lays the blame fairly and squarely at the door of several government ministries including the Ministry for Sports and Tourism without providing any specific grievances with the Ministry’s performance.
“We are trying to find a solution to solve all these economic issues in Patong.”
Prab’s Pisona Group (Khun Prab is President of the company) is still a powerhouse in Patong, a town long run more to the rhythm of business-politics, mystery payments and tuk tuk & taxi ‘mafias’, and less by the local municipality and police.
Many governments, officials and police have tried to step into the muddy waters of Patong’s business politics without much success over several decades. The more they’ve tried to ‘fix things up’, the more things have stayed the same.
Patong’s place as Phuket’s leading tourist destination has been overshadowed in the past decade with many more accommodation options and attractions opening up around the island, outside of Patong.
Meanwhile there have been clear efforts in recent years of Patong businesses dragging themselves kicking and screaming into the 21st Century tourism industry. But it may be too little too late.
Some of Khun Prab’s better known business involvements include Hollywood Nightclub in Bangla Road, Paradise Beachclub, Kudo Beach Club and the Patong Bay Hill Resort.
SOURCE: TNews | ThaiVisa | Facebook/Prab Keesin
President of Pisona Group and Patong’s best-known businessman, Peechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin
