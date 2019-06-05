Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays? | The Thaiger

Thai travellers who are booking through Airbnb are discovering new ‘off the beaten track’ destinations. Globally, Airbnb identifies some of the top trending destinations based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year *. And when we say growth, we mean mega growth!

The top choices are:

• Valenciennes, France (704%)

• Changsha, China (695%)

• Matsudo, Japan (476%)

• Marigot, St. Martin (467%)

• Wuhan, China (454%)

• Dorado, Puerto Rico (449%)

• Yeosu, South Korea (408%)

• Bragg Creek, Canada (382%)

Thai Airbnb travellers are searching both overseas and domestically for their summer travel fix with major cities and island resorts their top picks. The top destinations for Thai guests booking Airbnb are ranked according to the percentage growth in bookings over the same time last year *.

The go-to popular winners for Thai travellers are:

• Bali, Indonesia (206%);

• Taipei, Taiwan (156%);

• Hong Kong (80%);

• Bangkok (60%);

• Samui (41%);

• Sapporo, Japan (29%);

Thailand remains a favoured destination for many families travelling this summer. The top three source markets based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year** are predictably China (58%) followed by the Russian Federation (39%) and the UK (84%).

Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Bangkok are the top three travel destinations in Thailand for overseas families this summer according to Airbnb’s booking trends.

*Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.

**Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings specifying that a child or infant is coming on the trip made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.





