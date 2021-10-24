Connect with us

Koh Samui

Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Koh Pha Ngan's Had Rin Beach on Friday night... empty!

Will some of Thailand’s most popular hotspots ever come back to life? It appears that the bars and beach parties will never restart as these photos reveal darkened streets and deserted beaches.

Last week’s Full Moon Party was cancelled after initially getting the go-ahead from Koh Pha Ngan police, after they imposed the current Covid restriction regime which made it impossible to actually have any sort of ‘party’.

From the photos we can see an empty Haad Rin Beach with people avoiding what was to be the first Full Moon Party on the island since March 2020. Rumours of 300-400 people turning up to celebrate an October Full Moon Party on Friday evening were clearly false.

Then there’s Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket, as captured on video on Friday night, again completely empty and devoid of tourists or any activity. Bars have been closed around Thailand since the third wave of the coronavirus kicked in during April 2021.

It’s clear in both sets of photos and videos that bar owners, and patrons, have been fully obeying all aspects of the Covid-19 restrictions.

But, worry not, there is light at the end of the Covid-restriction tunnel with applications being made in tourist zones for a lifting of the alcohol ban that may allow bars to re-open. Certainly the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has made it clear that he wants to bars and Thai nightlife open by December 1, in time for the high season and traditionally busy Christmas holiday/New Year traffic.

Any suggestion that the enforcement of the alcohol ban has been lax is demonstrably incorrect.

Thailand's bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough) | News by ThaigerThailand's bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough) | News by Thaiger

Thailand's bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough) | News by Thaiger

VIDEO: A deserted and darkened Bangla Road on Friday evening.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Shark
2021-10-24 14:39
32 minutes ago, Jason said: I'm not that interested in Bangla Road anyway. I'm just looking a for a good beach holiday without the drunken yahoos (especially the tourists). I'd rather sit in a comfy chair at Kamala with my…
image
dmacarelli
2021-10-24 14:53
Remind you of the 1690's in the US? Puritanical Quaker type cleansing of the land? Gonna be a real hit with the 65,000 tourists who will show up for the remaining two months of the year, in what is normally…
image
Somchai
2021-10-24 14:56
Well, as we all know, prostitution is also strictly illegal in Thailand since 1960.
image
Donald
2021-10-24 15:14
50 minutes ago, HighSo said: You know the word „irony“? To the topic: I am very very happy to see that people finally are showing some sort of civil disobedience. It was long enough that this „dangerous killer-virus“ dictated our…
image
Anon10000
2021-10-24 15:26
Poor form Thaiger. Nightlife has just started bouncing back All these people that you supposedly I have empathy for that have been largely out of work for almost 2 years finally can put food on the table again and you…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy4 mins ago

Bank of Thailand plans real-world test of digital currency in 2022
Hua Hin52 mins ago

Hua Hin calls for delay in reopening amid Covid-19 infections
Chiang Mai1 hour ago

Chiang Mai Covid-19 infections swell ahead of reopening

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Koh Samui2 hours ago

Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data
Tourism4 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 in prison: outbreaks from overcrowding now subsiding
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 deaths receding, but still here; 1 month old baby dies
Crime22 hours ago

Van packed with 39 illegal burmese workers stopped in Phichit
Vietnam23 hours ago

Vietnam to test reopening starting with Phu Quoc Island
World24 hours ago

Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids
Bangkok1 day ago

Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff
Thailand1 day ago

Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending