Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
439 1 minute read
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

A group of foreign smugglers was caught red-handed at Koh Samui Airport, attempting to smuggle a staggering 144 kilogrammes of cannabis to London and Singapore.

The five suspects were apprehended alongside seven suitcases stuffed with vacuum-sealed cannabis flower buds, just moments before boarding their flights.

The bust took place at 6pm yesterday, March 12, when Bo Phut Police, customs officers, and airport security intercepted the suspects at the X-ray checkpoint.

Suspicious packages were detected inside their luggage, prompting an immediate search that uncovered the illicit cargo.

Related Articles

According to Police Colonel Den Duang Thongsrisuk, Superintendent of Bo Phut Police Station, the suspects had carefully planned the operation.

The group was set to fly from Koh Samui to Singapore, with four of them scheduled to continue onward to London.

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport | News by Thaiger

The suspects have been identified as:

  • Siemaszkiewicz and McMahon – Both were staying at the Nature Samui Hotel, where they received four suitcases from a Thai accomplice. The bags contained 85.34 kg of cannabis, allegedly destined for London. They were promised a fee to clear their debts in the UK if the operation succeeded.

  • Adefila and Fakuade – Each woman was handed one suitcase packed with 35.8 kg of cannabis to be transported to London. They were set to receive £2,000 (around 87,000 baht) each for completing the job.

  • Chin – The only suspect travelling to Singapore, he was found carrying 22.8 kg of cannabis in a vacuum-sealed suitcase. If the transport was successful, he was to receive a 6,000 ringgit (around 45,000 baht) fee.

Police confirmed that a Thai man, whose identity remains undisclosed, had provided the suitcases to the suspects before their departure.

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport | News by Thaiger

Bo Phut Police and Koh Samui Customs officers have seized all evidence and pressed charges against the group under Section 242 of the Customs Act 2017, in conjunction with Sections 166, 167, and 252.

The suspects face charges of attempted illegal exportation, a serious offence that could lead to heavy penalties, reported MGR Online.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to trace the Thai supplier and any potential links to a larger trafficking network. This high-profile bust underscores Thailand’s strict drug laws and serves as a stark warning to traffickers attempting to exploit the country’s relaxed cannabis policies for illegal exports.

Latest Thailand News
Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged Thailand News

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged

5 hours ago
Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man Pattaya News

Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man

5 hours ago
Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site Bangkok News

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

6 hours ago
Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom Thailand News

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

6 hours ago
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage Pattaya News

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

6 hours ago
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport Koh Samui News

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

6 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

6 hours ago
Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip Thailand News

Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip

6 hours ago
Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives Thailand News

Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives

6 hours ago
Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle Phuket News

Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle

7 hours ago
Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes Thailand News

Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes

7 hours ago
Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing Pattaya News

Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing

7 hours ago
Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse Thailand News

Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse

7 hours ago
Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani Crime News

Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani

7 hours ago
Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket Phuket News

Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket

7 hours ago
Man accused of assaulting friend&#8217;s sister in Nakhon Sawan Crime News

Man accused of assaulting friend’s sister in Nakhon Sawan

7 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video) Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video)

7 hours ago
From pink to takeoff: Pattaya&#8217;s bus link to Bangkok takes off Pattaya News

From pink to takeoff: Pattaya’s bus link to Bangkok takes off

7 hours ago
Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht Thailand News

Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht

8 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns

8 hours ago
Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate Thailand News

Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate

8 hours ago
From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand Pattaya News

From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand

8 hours ago
Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung Thailand News

Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung

8 hours ago
Bangkok ranked world&#8217;s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot Bangkok News

Bangkok ranked world’s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot

8 hours ago
Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist Phuket News

Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist

9 hours ago
Crime NewsKoh Samui NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
439 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

6 hours ago
Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

6 hours ago
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

6 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

6 hours ago