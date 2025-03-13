Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 43 year old man was apprehended in Nakhon Ratchasima province after attempting to reconcile with his ex-wife, which led to a violent incident.

The man allegedly poured petrol on a 40 year old roti seller and set her on fire, resulting in severe burns covering more than 70% of her body.

The incident, which took place yesterday, March 12, stemmed from the suspect’s jealousy. During their relationship, Chanason reportedly refused to assist with household work, which led to Kanya (surname withheld) ending the relationship. Despite this, Chanason repeatedly tried to reconcile but Kanya rejected his advances.

Following the attack, Police Colonel Suriyasak Jirawat, along with his team, tracked the suspect to Chum Phuang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Under the orders of Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasert, they managed to arrest Chanason based on an arrest warrant issued on March 11 by the Roi Et Provincial Court.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Charged with attempted murder, Chanason was found heavily intoxicated and emotionally unstable at the time of his arrest, reported KhaoSod.

The police investigation was hindered by the suspect’s intoxication, rendering him unable to provide a coherent statement. He was subsequently transferred to Phon Thong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, driven by jealousy, a Thai man allegedly strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness before throwing her off the rooftop of a Bangkok condominium over the weekend, then leaping after her. Both remain in critical condition.

Social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet revealed on March 11 that the victim’s 43 year old mother had reached out to him for help after her 21 year old daughter was violently attacked by her boyfriend on March 9.

He assured his support and accompanied the victim’s parents to Min Buri Police Station to follow up on the case.

The mother later informed the media that her daughter had been in a relationship with her boyfriend, whose identity has not been disclosed, for approximately six months. She was unaware of their relationship until the incident occurred.

