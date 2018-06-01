A promotion has been launched at Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town this morning, hosted Phuket’s Governor, with a target to decrease road accidents.

Governor Norraphat says, “The number of accidents and injuries during this year’s Songkran Festival decreased, but the number of deaths from road accidents was the same as last year. Students were the highest demographic in this year’s Songkran road accident list.”

“The aim of the project is to increase monitoring of road safety, especially for students and government officers involved in educational institutions. Actions taken in the future to curb poor road behaviour will be both legal and disciplinary.”

Governor Norraphat, university and school directors have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strictly enforce traffic rules with students.

A 12 year old motorcycle rider was killed in Wichit after his head crushed by tour bus on May 15. He was racing his motorbike along Naka Road with another student riding with him. No license, no helmet, speeding.

Another Phuket student was seriously injured in a crash with a tour bus on May 29.

