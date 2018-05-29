Chalong Police were notified about an accident at Soi Yod Sanae in Chalong this morning (May 29). Chalong Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a tour bus on the side of the road.

At the front right wheel of the bus they found a male student who was later identified as 14 year old Tornrakorn Sommart who is a student of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation Muang Phuket School. His right leg was still under the wheel. He had also suffered head injures from the accident. A motorbike was found lying on the side of the road.

The tour bus driver had already fled the scene. Local residents nearby started the tour bus engine to move the bus slowly backward in order to free the boy’s leg from under the wheel. The boy was rushed to the Accident and Emergency Department of Chalong Hospital (the rest of the hospital is still under construction).

Police are keen to speak to the driver of the tour bus and had contacted the tour bus company for further information.

PHOTOS: Suppawattakan Kunnaluck

- Kritsada Mueanhawong