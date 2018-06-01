On May 24 – 25, Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation conducted animal welfare workshops entitled ‘Humans Love Animals, Animals Love Environment’, gathering local school teachers from 12 schools across the island.

Realising the importance of the younger generation and the power of education, the Foundation’s education team passed on their animal welfare knowledge through these educators who shared the experience and knowledge with their students.

The event was chaired by the Deputy Director of Phuket Educational Area District Office, Panupong Suk-apirom. Also present, the Phuket Mayor, the Director of Public Health and Environment Unit, Wina Pikulpon.

“From the previous workshop arranged by Soi Dog Foundation, we see that this is a great way to create beneficial projects that result in sustainable and humane solutions for both the humans and animals to live together in the same environment. The people who play an important role in adjusting behavior and nurturing children are the teachers and school executives. I hope that the teachers in this workshop will pass on the knowledge and understanding to create a sustainable success.”

Meanwhile, the President of Soi Dog Foundation, Kiranee Narabal, said that animals play an important role in the environment and animal welfare is important for students to learn.

“When speaking of environment, people may think about water, air, ground, etc but forget about the animals, especially stray animals. Uncontrolled and increasing numbers eventually lead to disease and put human life in risk, as well as the animals. Not to mention the impact on social and economic perspectives of a leading tourism destination. The best solution is to live with our animal friends in harmony and understand the importance of birth control for stray animals.”

“The closest examples are pets – dogs and cats that live in the schools. We have already conducted several activities to support Princess Chulabhorn’s project to end threats from the rabies virus before 2020 – a position and target well accepted by the WHO. We would like to be, at least, a small part of this movement.”

The Soi Dog workshop concentrated on the ‘One Health’ theory, under which animals, including stray animals, take an important role. The activity creates an understanding among the teachers that the basic needs of animals are not very different from human needs, the physical language of dogs and cats, and a Q&A session to ask their own questions.

“There are a number of dogs and cats living in Phuket schools. Students must be informed about how to protect themselves from getting attacked and how to approach the animals properly for their own safety,” said Nuttawut Kumngern, Education Program Coordinator from Soi Dog Foundation.

The directors of 12 Phuket schools sent teachers representing Wat Thepnimit School, Hongyok Bamrung School, Ban Ao Nambo School, Koh Siray School, Sitsunthorn Bamrung School, Ban Saku School, Thachatchai School, Ban Koh Naka School, Ban Kuku School, Ban Chalong School, Ban Maikhao School, Wat Latthiwanaram School.

