The Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen took Phuket’s media on a tour of the full service domestic terminal today (June 1).

There are now 66 check-in counters, carry-on luggage checkpoints with 8 x-ray machines, revamped Boarding Gates 4-10 and 7 sky bridges.

Five toilet areas (for male, female and disabled) are now provided as part of the renovation. The third floor includes 3,500 square metres for passenger’s waiting areas.

The Phuket International Airport upgrade, for the main buildings, is now completed and will be servicing passengers, as a completed facility, for the first time today. Works are still continuing around the renovated domestic terminal and the linkages between the Domestic and International terminals.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong