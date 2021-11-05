Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Recently reopened schools closed again after Covid infections suspected
3 schools around Thailand have closed due to suspected Covid-19 clusters after recently reopening on Monday. Teachers, students, and school officials were found to be infected with Covid, prompting the recent shutdowns. Thoen Technology Vocational College in Thoen district of Lampang Province has been shuttered for 1 month after 10 students tested positive for Covid. Proactive health screening showed that 1 out of 83 of those vocational students tested positive for the virus via RT-PCR tests on October 29. That student was reportedly living in a dormitory with another 13 students who were considered to be high-risk for Covid. Health officials isolated the students between October 29 and November 3 as part of a Bubble and Seal strategy.
In Prachinburi province, the Ban Bu Phram Arun Anusorn School in the Nadi district also closed due to Covid infections, just 2 days after reopening on November 1. One of the teachers at the school was apparently considered to be in a high-risk group of possible Covid infections. The school director told news media that the closure was to prevent students and staff from possibly being infected and will reopen after the high-risk teacher tested negative for the virus. However, TPN media says the teacher wasn’t actually determined to be infected with Covid, but when officials found out she had attended a party, they went ahead and shut down the school.
Mukdahan province has also seen thousands of teachers and students forced to go into isolation at the Kham Soi Phitthaya Sarn School as of yesterday. The school closed after officials suspected 40 to 70 students and staff to be infected unofficially through the ATK testing method. All of the suspected infectees were taken to local field hospitals to undergo a RT-PCR official test while the rest were isolated and banned from leaving until the test results are revealed. This morning, news came from the Mukdahan province PR official that no additional infections were found among the isolated students and staff. Now, they are allowed to leave isolation.
Chakrarat Pittayawonganon of the Department of Disease Control noted that false ATK results can happen and that they needed to be re-examined with a RT-PCR test for further diagnosis.
“The school must have preventive measures and proper communication with parents, not to cause such panic and anxiety among the public. If there are any infections, the school doesn’t have to be totally closed. Some classes can still be carried out as usual. This incident is a learning experience for everyone involved that we should not panic if a test is positive via ATK and close entire schools or force large sectors of people into isolation until a verified positive RT-PCR test is confirmed.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand Pass – The Full Guide
Deputy minister in Vietnam prosecuted in fake medicine scandal
Thai woman found dead in bathroom of Koh Larn resort
Why great coffee is an office must-have
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | Thailand Pass Report Card, New long-stay visas, Schools Re-open | Nov. 5
Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
Pattaya Music Festival begins tonight under Covid-19 safety measures
Friday Covid Update: 8,148 new cases; provincial totals
American woman convicted of mother’s murder deported from Indonesia to USA to face charges
Recently reopened schools closed again after Covid infections suspected
Covid-19 subsiding in Philippines drops capital region to Alert Level 2
Thailand Pass, Boiling Blood, Freedom Of Speech | Thaiger Bites | Ep.54
Police to crack down on politically motivated crimes during local elections
Pattaya police see no proof of alcohol in restaurant, but customers fled
Deputy PM plans to meet with foreign ambassadors to discuss 10-year visa
UPDATED: 40 Covid-19 infections prompt closure of Mukdahan school
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
- Thailand3 days ago
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
- Crime2 days ago
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok governor says no to extending alcohol sales to 11pm
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
Recent comments: